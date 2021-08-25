Vigil: Who am I that God should be mindful of me?

While in Pueblo, Colorado, visiting my parents, I stopped at a gas station to fill up my gas tank. I was in a bit of a hurry because I had a golf outing with one of my dad’s friends.

I rushed over the golf course and went inside to pay for my round. I opened my wallet and couldn’t find my credit card. My mind is a little slow on the throttle at times but as I walked my steps back I realized I had left the card in the gas pump.

The station was just a short distance away, so I jumped in my truck and sped back over there. I anxiously ran into the business and told my story to the cashier.

He reached over to the back counter and told me a customer had just brought the card to him. The person had just left, he said, so I was not able to properly thank him.

Those incidents are more on the levity side of things and not very earth shaking.

There are situations in my life right now, however, that have ripped out my heart. The details are not something I can share, but I can tell you that in order for God to work his wonders in us, we must come to him with a broken heart.

I’m not looking for sympathy, but just want you to know that in every instance, funny or serious, I believe in God.