Vigil: Who am I that God should be mindful of me?

Life often brings with it humbling experiences to remind us we are not all that.
Some of those are in the form of humorous events that help us laugh at ourselves. Other times they are painful experiences that can rip our hearts out when we realize things are out of our control.
I’m not sure I handle either one of these with the grace that’s needed to keep me from saying or doing things I shouldn’t. But I try.
One would think that after a lot of years of living in this crazy world I would have at least some things figured out. Well, not necessarily so.
The other day I stopped at Gary’s to pick up a small package of noodles and when I got to the counter, I realized I had forgotten my wallet. I seldom get embarrassed and this time was no different.
I just told the cashier I would run home and get my wallet and be right back. As I was walking out the door, a gentleman who had been in line ahead of me apparently heard about my plight.
He asked how much I needed for the purchase — it was less than $3 — so he opened his wallet and handed me a $5 bill. I was grateful that he would be so generous and I said “God bless you” and he said, "Just say a prayer for me."
Back I went into the store to pay for my item and when the cashier handed me the change, about $2-plus, I told her to put it somewhere for the next person who might be a little short of cash.
While in Pueblo, Colorado, visiting my parents, I stopped at a gas station to fill up my gas tank. I was in a bit of a hurry because I had a golf outing with one of my dad’s friends.
I rushed over the golf course and went inside to pay for my round. I opened my wallet and couldn’t find my credit card. My mind is a little slow on the throttle at times but as I walked my steps back I realized I had left the card in the gas pump.
The station was just a short distance away, so I jumped in my truck and sped back over there. I anxiously ran into the business and told my story to the cashier.
He reached over to the back counter and told me a customer had just brought the card to him. The person had just left, he said, so I was not able to properly thank him.
Those incidents are more on the levity side of things and not very earth shaking.
There are situations in my life right now, however, that have ripped out my heart. The details are not something I can share, but I can tell you that in order for God to work his wonders in us, we must come to him with a broken heart.
I’m not looking for sympathy, but just want you to know that in every instance, funny or serious, I believe in God.
Over time, he has proven himself faithful in every situation. Sometimes, however, he takes a little longer than I would like. That drives me crazy until each morning when I open his Word, and he reminds me that nothing is too big for him and that I need to trust him.