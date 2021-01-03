Von Kampen: For 40 years, a Unicam fan

Four years later, my professors at UNL’s College of Journalism assigned me to cover the Legislature for my advanced reporting class.

I’ve found a way to keep writing about the Unicameral, though never full-time, for every Nebraska paper I’ve been part of.

I’m realistic: Our Legislature doesn’t always meet its high standard of shaping solutions that most of us can live with and all of us can watch taking shape.

But it does often enough. And most of the senators I’ve known, from both parties, strive for that standard even amid constant pressures to do their own party’s bidding.

I’ve often quoted something former Sen. Jerry Matzke of Sidney, whose brother Stan had been a state senator from Seward, told me in the 1990s in his Capitol office.

Matzke, a Republican, said he appreciated the Unicameral because it “liberates us to work together.”

Isn’t that how we expect all our lawmakers to operate? How often can that be said of any of America’s two-house, partisan state legislatures, let alone Congress?

Our latest group of 49 lawmakers will disappoint people. Guaranteed. No system created by humans will work any better than the people who operate under it.