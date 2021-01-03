Von Kampen: For 40 years, a Unicam fan

I’m a Unicameral geek. I admit it.
By the end of the Legislature’s 2021 session that starts Wednesday, I’ll have been one for 40 years.
I know my geekdom has made many a loved one, friend or newspaper colleague — and perhaps one or more current or past Nebraska state senators — scratch his or her head.
How can one be so enthused about any set of lawmakers coming together to make laws, let alone the way they do it?
Fair question. For me, it’s partly about the uniqueness of America’s only one-house, officially nonpartisan Legislature.
It’s also tied up with one of the best weeks of my high school years: 1981’s Cornhusker Boys State and Girls State “mock” state government camps by the state’s American Legion and Legion Auxiliary.
Each club typically chooses one Boys State and one Girls State delegate each spring from among its town’s high school juniors.
During a week in June at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, they’re assigned to a mythical party, hold mock party conventions, campaigns and elections, meet actual State Capitol officeholders and hear speeches from state leaders.
(That’s just the serious part. There’s also intramural sports, a Boys State-Girls State band and choir, dances and other chances to socialize.)
If they win seats in either the Boys State or Girls State Unicameral, they’ll introduce, debate, amend and vote on bills, following our 84-year-old, one-of-a-kind process.
I wasn’t initially chosen by Ogallala’s Legion club to attend Boys State. But when our delegate opted to attend a basketball camp instead, I took his place.
I didn’t win the office I ran for. (It wasn’t for the Legislature.) But the night after our elections, the Boys State governor (elected by the previous year’s camp to preside over the next year’s session) said he wanted me to be clerk of the Boys State Legislature.
That’s where my geekdom has its roots.
I was right there for three days with the 49 elected Boys State senators, working alongside our new Boys State lieutenant governor (the Legislature’s presiding officer) and the speaker chosen by the mock lawmakers.
I called the rolls, recorded the votes and typed up the passed bills to be sent later to Nebraska’s real lawmakers.
We held our last session in the State Capitol’s Warner Chamber, the old two-house Senate chamber barely used before voters abolished one house and officially threw the parties out of the other in 1934. (Our real senators actually meet in the old House chamber.)
Our Unicameral didn’t pass silly bills. Members brought up serious topics and had some heated debates under the streamlined, simplified, open process of lawmaking that McCook’s George W. Norris persuaded our Nebraska ancestors to try in 1934.
Four years later, my professors at UNL’s College of Journalism assigned me to cover the Legislature for my advanced reporting class.
I’ve found a way to keep writing about the Unicameral, though never full-time, for every Nebraska paper I’ve been part of.
I’m realistic: Our Legislature doesn’t always meet its high standard of shaping solutions that most of us can live with and all of us can watch taking shape.
But it does often enough. And most of the senators I’ve known, from both parties, strive for that standard even amid constant pressures to do their own party’s bidding.
I’ve often quoted something former Sen. Jerry Matzke of Sidney, whose brother Stan had been a state senator from Seward, told me in the 1990s in his Capitol office.
Matzke, a Republican, said he appreciated the Unicameral because it “liberates us to work together.”
Isn’t that how we expect all our lawmakers to operate? How often can that be said of any of America’s two-house, partisan state legislatures, let alone Congress?
Our latest group of 49 lawmakers will disappoint people. Guaranteed. No system created by humans will work any better than the people who operate under it.
But I’ve also seen senators and their staffs unite over the years to sculpt a noteworthy bill on a serious topic so it has the best possible chance to succeed.
When they do, it’s inspiring. It’s unique. And, if we choose to pay attention, we know exactly what’s going on in the Norris Chamber and the Capitol hearing rooms. Isn’t that also what we want?
I’ll always be grateful to the Legion for introducing me to the Unicameral. And as the 2021 Legislature opens, I’m excited to put my geekdom to work for you again.