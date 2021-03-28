von Kampen: Lessons, and a career from the ‘old editor’

His reporters and editors will laugh anew at Keith’s dry wit, ruefully recall those stares and remember how working for him was just as tough and as valuable as being at a big-city paper far away.

Those who haven’t been around North Platte long, and those who have, will appreciate how very many of the institutions they see around them were born or got better in part through Keith’s encouragement and chiding of others.

I do need to finish our story.

Things in Des Moines went well for Joan but not me. When openings came up in 1991 at the Star-Herald (Joan’s hometown paper), Keith told the Scottsbluff publisher he’d do well to lure us home. That publisher did.

When we came back here four years later, Keith was retired but still around. In fact, he happened to be in the parking lot our first day back.

“Welcome to Flatrock!” he said.

Then he went back to sowing seeds that would draw us back west once more after 19 years in Omaha, where I finally “made it” and joined Joan at the World-Herald.