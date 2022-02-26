Watch now: Dispatches from Ukraine: ‘We do not panic, we will stand for our independence to the last’

A chance meeting at Iron Eagle Golf Course 13 years ago blossomed into a friendship that now gives insight to the war in Ukraine.

I met Inna Tykhanska when she was in North Platte working at Quality Inn on a student exchange visa. I wrote a column about our encounter and we became friends through Facebook.

A follow-up column in 2015 was prompted by the struggles Ukraine had with Russia back then, and now, here we are looking at an invasion across Ukraine’s borders.

I reached out to Inna and asked her to describe her personal experiences in the past week.

Her husband, Roman, and their 7-year-old son, Mykhailo, live in the western part of Ukraine. When fighting began Wednesday, she was awakened by the sound of aircraft. She wrote:

“The airport is located close near my house. I woke up at 4 o’clock in the morning from the fact that OUR fighter jets took to the skies and it was very noisy. At about 5 o’clock in the morning, according to the news, they said that the invasion of our capital Kyiv and Kharkiv, as well as the south of Ukraine, had begun.”

Because of their proximity to the airport, they decided to leave their house.

“We had not yet left the house as enemy missiles began shelling my city. I saw through the window of my house how my city beyond the river was covered with thick black clouds. In different places, these clouds flared up and then subsided. We couldn’t calm down my 7-year-old son. Our pets became very anxious and could not find a place (to hide).”

Inna said they grabbed what they needed, got into their cars and left the city. They went to their parents’ homes about 50 kilometers (a little more than 30 miles) from her home.

“My family and I were in danger at that time, and in general, as it threatens yet for everyone of Ukrainians,” Inna wrote. “We do not panic, we will stand for our independence to the last. We have long understood that no one will help us but ourselves. Our men go en masse and voluntarily to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. we understand that we have only us!”

The Ukrainian people, Inna said, do not want to destroy the Russians. She said they have always been peaceful and friendly.

“All we want is to be able to live in a peaceful country where our children will not be afraid of every sound, where there will be peace and quiet,” Inna said. “Now is a crucial time in which we would very much like to break free from the centuries-old yoke of Russia, but we need help.”

She pointed out there are no differences between Americans and Ukrainians and warned that they don’t believe Putin will stop with just their country.

“I understand no one wants a war, you are afraid,” Inna said, “but tomorrow your children may wake up to the sound of explosions. I really hope this doesn’t happen.”

When I asked her what the United States could do to help, she said, “NATO, please block the sky over Ukraine, we are dying.”

Inna and Roman are military reservists — Inna is a medical officer — and the potential of their being called up is high.

Her story comes from right in the throes of the action and my prayer is God will protect Inna and her loved ones.

In 2015, she wrote this to me: “Our young people are dying by Putin’s ambitions. We are too weak to fight Russia. We have only one weapon — understanding that we protect our homeland.”

