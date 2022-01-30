Williams: ARPA funds could aid rural housing

Greetings from your State Capitol. Last week the Appropriations Committee began hearings on the Governor’s proposal for distribution of the American Recovery Plan Act funds. You may remember that Nebraska is receiving just over $1 billion to distribute under ARPA to mitigate economic and other damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to sincerely thank all the members of the Appropriations Committee for their dedicated service to this process. The initial hearing began at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and did not end until nearly 10 p.m.
The governor’s plan includes a $25 million allocation in each of the next two fiscal years to be directed to the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act. The investment is intended to address the ongoing workforce and workforce housing shortages in rural Nebraska, problems that have been worsened by the pandemic.
The pandemic has resulted in increased construction costs, longer delays due to supply chain issues, and fewer contractors and workers to complete projects. It has also led many employees in their 50s and 60s to leave the workforce and retire early. With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, employers in Nebraska have more jobs than there are people available to fill them. It is now estimated that there are over 50,000 job openings in Nebraska, but there are only about 20,000 people looking for work.
The Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act was created by legislation I introduced in 2017. This program has become one of the most successful Department of Economic Development programs in the state’s history. In 2018, the state’s $7 million investment into the act created over $110 million in construction and over 800 housing units built in rural Nebraska. The program continues to grow because most communities are using the proceeds of their grants in a revolving manner. Without solving housing shortages in rural communities, it is impossible to address the workforce shortages hampering economic growth.
I was pleased to testify in favor of the governor’s proposal for rural workforce housing. I also testified on behalf of the Nebraska Bankers Association, Nebraska Realtors Association, Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Hospital Association.
Many worthwhile projects will be competing for the ARPA funding. I remain optimistic that the Appropriations Committee will include the governor’s proposal for rural workforce housing in the package it advances from committee, and that the Legislature will approve the allocation for this very successful program.
Contact Sen. Matt Williams: 402-471-2642 or mwilliams@leg.ne.gov.