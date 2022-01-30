Williams: ARPA funds could aid rural housing

Greetings from your State Capitol. Last week the Appropriations Committee began hearings on the Governor’s proposal for distribution of the American Recovery Plan Act funds. You may remember that Nebraska is receiving just over $1 billion to distribute under ARPA to mitigate economic and other damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to sincerely thank all the members of the Appropriations Committee for their dedicated service to this process. The initial hearing began at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and did not end until nearly 10 p.m.

The governor’s plan includes a $25 million allocation in each of the next two fiscal years to be directed to the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act. The investment is intended to address the ongoing workforce and workforce housing shortages in rural Nebraska, problems that have been worsened by the pandemic.