Williams: Legislature’s work will benefit many

Greetings from your State Capitol! The Legislature has officially adjourned sine die to end the second session of the 107th Legislature. Senators will now go back to their full-time jobs and will be able to spend more time with their families and friends until the beginning of the next session. I am pleased with the work I was able to accomplish this year and the work of the entire Legislature.

My priority bill, LB 1069, which updates the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act, was passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor to become law. Eight other bills I introduced also passed and became law during this session. Two bills that fund the Rural Workforce Housing Program from both state and federal funding sources for the next five years passed.

Other bills include securing state funding for an agricultural innovation facility at Nebraska Innovation Campus, updating funeral director education requirements, updating provisions for barbers and barbershops, changing provisions of the Real Property Appraiser Act, and the annual Departments of Banking and Insurance cleanup bills.

The Legislature passed several significant tax bills this session. Those bills include historic tax cuts for individuals and businesses, and expanded property tax relief. Other bills fund several water projects that will significantly help secure the state’s water resources.

The Legislature also passed bills to help fix the child welfare system in the Eastern Service Area of Nebraska and a 15% increase in provider rates for private providers of health services.

The Legislature also allocated just over $1 billion of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to critical health care and economic development projects across the state. Those projects include a new rural health complex in Kearney, community college workforce development, increased funding to behavioral health care services, and grants for economic and housing development in North and South Omaha.

Contact Sen. Matt Williams: 402-471-2642 or mwilliams@leg.ne.gov.