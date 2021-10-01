Williams: Needs of constituents, state weighed in map decision

Every 10 years the Legislature must undertake the task of redistricting. This is a required process revolving around the one-person-one-vote rule. We all recognize that the population of Nebraska is growing faster in the east than it is in the west. The result of this demographic shift is that one rural legislative district had to move to eastern Nebraska.

I’m very proud of the district I represent, Legislative District 36, which includes all of Dawson County, Custer County and the northern portion of Buffalo County. During the redistricting process, I focused on the bigger picture by thinking about our whole state along with the constituents of District 36. However, in contemplating a redistricting solution, ensuring strong representation for the current constituents of District 36 has been of utmost importance. I believe LB 3, as amended and passed by the Legislature, accomplishes this goal.

LB 3 leaves Custer County whole and moves it back to Legislative District 43, where it becomes the anchor of that district. Dawson County also remains whole and it becomes the anchor of Legislative District 44. LB 3 also merges the northern portion of Buffalo County with Legislative District 41, where it joins other counties with which it has great similarities.