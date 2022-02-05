Williams: School-levy limit bill has flawed premise

Greetings from your State Capitol. Again, during this legislative session there has been a great deal of media coverage about the Legislature’s efforts to reduce the property tax burden. A bill debated this week, LB 986, is touted as a property tax relief proposal and is similar to LB 408 from last year’s session. The premise of LB 986 argues school districts are overspending, which is a false narrative in our part of Nebraska.

LB 986 proposes to impose additional levy limits on locally elected school boards, even though there is undisputed evidence that those boards are staying within existing limits. Further, I believe it is offensive to make a general assumption that school boards are overspending. I am reminded that the same people that elect our local officials also elected me.

Each year that I’ve been in office, I have supported every measure that allocated state funds to directly reduce property taxes. Property tax reduction efforts were accomplished through the state’s budget last year, which I supported. The amount of state funds used to reduce property taxes now totals $1.45 billion over the next two years. That amounts to about 15% of the state’s budget directed to reduce property tax.