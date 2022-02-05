Williams: School-levy limit bill has flawed premise

Greetings from your State Capitol. Again, during this legislative session there has been a great deal of media coverage about the Legislature’s efforts to reduce the property tax burden. A bill debated this week, LB 986, is touted as a property tax relief proposal and is similar to LB 408 from last year’s session. The premise of LB 986 argues school districts are overspending, which is a false narrative in our part of Nebraska.
LB 986 proposes to impose additional levy limits on locally elected school boards, even though there is undisputed evidence that those boards are staying within existing limits. Further, I believe it is offensive to make a general assumption that school boards are overspending. I am reminded that the same people that elect our local officials also elected me.
Each year that I’ve been in office, I have supported every measure that allocated state funds to directly reduce property taxes. Property tax reduction efforts were accomplished through the state’s budget last year, which I supported. The amount of state funds used to reduce property taxes now totals $1.45 billion over the next two years. That amounts to about 15% of the state’s budget directed to reduce property tax.
Property taxes are levied and collected by local governments. The state is prohibited from levying property taxes, so the only way the Legislature can address property tax reduction is to direct state funds, generated from sales and income taxes, to the cause.
In 2007, the Legislature created the property tax credit fund with $105 million from the state. The property tax credit fund will now direct $613 million over the next two years to direct property tax reduction. In addition, the Legislature passed a measure two years ago that was termed the “grand compromise,” which created another program funded through sales and income taxes. That fund is used to pay for an income tax credit to property owners for a portion of the property taxes paid.
In addition, the Nebraska Homestead Exemption provides an estimated $200 million in property tax reductions.
Finally, an estimated $80 million in new revenue will also be directed to reducing property taxes through money generated from the tax on gambling. That tax was enacted through the gaming initiatives approved by voters a few years ago. Additional state funds that reduce the property tax burden come through the state’s school funding formula.
