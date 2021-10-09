Windham: Add some color and fun to your evening outdoors

This is my kind of weather! Cool fall evenings are made for sitting outside on the patio and just watching the world go by. Now, I’ve written about lights before — mostly flashlights and spotlights — but this is something different. It is something to make your patio even better. It is called the Torch Zapper, by Skeeterhawk. I mentioned this light a couple weeks ago, but I’ve had more time to fully “test” its capabilities.

It is perhaps the best patio light I’ve ever seen. It stands on its own pole, or you can set it on any flat surface. I’m using two of the three segments of pole and ran it through the center hole on my patio table. I like this arrangement because it reflects off the glass top of the table.

The unit looks like a tiki torch, except there is no heat or real flame. It has a very realistic simulated flame that is soothing to watch. It never gets hot to the touch so it is safe around kids. It is solar powered so it never needs batteries or any other kind of fuel. And … it has a built-in bug zapper. Built-in UV lights attract the bugs.

I’m really impressed by the realistic flame look this unit has. A color picture does help you get the idea of what this thing looks like, but I wish the technology existed so you could touch the photo and a video would start. You would really get to see how nice this unit looks.