Windham: Add some color and fun to your evening outdoors

This is my kind of weather! Cool fall evenings are made for sitting outside on the patio and just watching the world go by. Now, I’ve written about lights before — mostly flashlights and spotlights — but this is something different. It is something to make your patio even better. It is called the Torch Zapper, by Skeeterhawk. I mentioned this light a couple weeks ago, but I’ve had more time to fully “test” its capabilities.
It is perhaps the best patio light I’ve ever seen. It stands on its own pole, or you can set it on any flat surface. I’m using two of the three segments of pole and ran it through the center hole on my patio table. I like this arrangement because it reflects off the glass top of the table.
The unit looks like a tiki torch, except there is no heat or real flame. It has a very realistic simulated flame that is soothing to watch. It never gets hot to the touch so it is safe around kids. It is solar powered so it never needs batteries or any other kind of fuel. And … it has a built-in bug zapper. Built-in UV lights attract the bugs.
I’m really impressed by the realistic flame look this unit has. A color picture does help you get the idea of what this thing looks like, but I wish the technology existed so you could touch the photo and a video would start. You would really get to see how nice this unit looks.
This is a great way to add to your fall evening experience. Just sitting outside in the cool air, watching the sunset and nature’s colors filling the sky while having a nice warm glow bathe you and the sound of a mosquito getting fried when it hits the electrically charged wires next to the simulated, undulating flame. I love watching this thing.
You can find these Torch Zapper lights at Cohagen Battery Warehouse in North Platte. The cost of a Skeeterhawk is about $50. I’m thinking I may have to get two or three more and make some masonry stands for them around the patio. Check one of these units out.
White-tail
hunting tips
If you are a white-tailed deer hunter, this is your time of year. Archers are in the field and starting to have better success now that some of the harvest is over. We have special river seasons where there is an over abundance of deer. We have muzzleloader and late anterless seasons later on to allow hunters more opportunities. What more could a deer hunter you ask for?
For archers, now is a great time to be hunting deer. Temperatures are cool, but not brutal. Some parts of the state have just experienced the first frost and that means mosquitos are less of a problem. There are fewer hunters in the field to pressure deer and that means deer are less disturbed, more relaxed and easier to get close to.
I’ve been talking about this subject with a number of hunters in the area and the topic of writing about a few tips for hunters came up. These tips are a “refresher” for most veteran hunters and good food for thought with hunters new to the sport.
All deer, regardless of where you hunt, need the same basic elements to survive: shelter/cover, water, food. If you do your scouting and find the areas that provide these needs, you will have a good possibility of being successful.
When I watch/scout deer I make a note of where they are coming from, where they are going and where they stop to forage. I then attempt to back track them to their bedding areas. Bedding areas are usually a constant thing. Deer may change their travel patterns or food sources due to harvest or movement of people in the field, but they will continue to use the same bedding areas unless disturbed. These are normally deep, dark tangles of vegetation. Look for the densest brush in the areas you hunt and you will likely find deer.
Next, I search out where the deer get water. Along the rivers here in the Platte valleys, that may be tough to figure out. There are lots of places where they can get water, but they do tend to use certain places more often. If you’re hunting in the canyons or Sandhills, hunting near water sources is a very good tactic!
One more thing on the topic of water; rivers and large lakes act as barriers/obstacles and can funnel deer into predictable travel patterns. Look for places where deer trails funnel into constriction points. Find these spots and set up a blind on the prevailing downwind side of the trail.
Now for food ... days are growing shorter and temperatures get cooler. Growing season has stopped and deer instinctively know leaner times are coming so they began to feed more, both in volume and more often. Crops like corn and soybeans are ripe now, just when deer need them. I look for heavy trails where deer enter and exit crops in the fields.
Apples are a favorite food item with deer. If you have a few apple trees where you hunt, check them out for feeding activity. Fruit trees on abandoned or overgrown homesteads will hold more deer than a manicured orchard. Too much activity occurs around a working orchard and deer will tend to find elsewhere to eat.
The one exception I’ve found related to human activity is vineyards. Nebraska’s wine industry is growing and more vineyards are on the landscape. Deer apparently like grapes, too! I have had several vineyards ask if I could help “thin out” their deer populations.
If you are lucky enough to hunt where there are oak trees, particularly white oak trees, deer love eating white oak acorns. When I lived on the eastern end of the state, there was a farm I hunted that had a large tree claim filled with old stand white oaks. The trees were probably 100 years old or more and generations of deer knew they were there and regularly used them.
A little scouting now can pay off with big dividends later. Get out there and start watching deer where you hunt. Enjoy your time outdoors.