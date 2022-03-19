Windham: 'Are single shot rifles still a thing?'

I was visiting with a friend and regular hunting buddy recently. His son was involved in the conversation and questioned me about purchasing a hunting rifle. He is now a teenager, with a job and wants to get a rifle of his own. A lot of us can remember this phase of our lives.

He had really been looking hard at something on an AR platform, but also said he wanted to hunt things like elk and maybe bear someday. As a teenager with a part-time job he doesn’t have a large budget to work with for firearms.

During the course of our discussion, I mentioned not to over look single-shot rifles for other calibers. There are some very good quality single shots rifles out there that you can pick up for a reasonable price. His response caught me off guard.

“Are single shot rifles still a thing?” I guess in today’s world of semi-auto rifles with magazines that can hold a week’s work of cartridges, a single shot may not seem very representative of the world of hunting rifles.

Yes, I said, they are still a real thing — and still manufactured today. What we would call rifles have been around since the 1400s and evolved into what we would recognize today as a rifle in the 1500s. That basic design was a single shot up until the end of the Civil War.

A design that has a run of roughly 300 years is a good one, and still quite relevant. I think a single shot rifle says something about the owner, like their marksmanship and confidence in their abilities.

Many of us started out with a single shot gun, probably a shotgun. For most of the 1900s, single shot rifles were marketed as “boys” guns, not politically correct in today’s world, but those were the times.

How many of you reading this column can remember the Stevens Crackshot .22 rifle? One popular child’s rifle in the market today is the Cricket .22 bolt action. My sons started out on a Remington 514 single shoot.

I think single shot .22 rifles are the perfect training tool for marksmanship for any age. The shooter can focus on the mechanics of their techniques and not succumb to the temptations of what I call the “Rambo Syndrome” that seems to happen when training with something like a Ruger 10/22. As soon as you find out you can fire more than one shot, and quickly, the desire is to empty the magazine and accuracy tends to become secondary.

While not produced anymore, Harrington and Richardson (H&R) made some fine single shot rifles. They were an inexpensive way to move up to a deer hunting cartridge or acquire a varmint hunting rifle for many shooters. I own several of these rifles in various calibers and hunt with them occasionally. They work perfectly.

The Stevens 219 was a classically designed breech action rifle made from 1938 to 1965. In my opinion, it is a higher end rifle than the H&R. This rifle almost has a cult following because they are so well made and fun to shoot. I enjoy hunting deer with my Model 219 .30-30.

There are not many single shots made today. Rossi has the Wizard model. I have a Wizard with interchangeable .22, .410, .20 gauge and .270 Winchester barrels. Talk about a survival pack — there is not much that walks on the North America continent that I couldn’t take with this outfit.

Possibly the best known single shot still made today is the Ruger No. 1. It is a high-end, falling block action that exudes elegance in engineering. It has a price tag to match with used rifle selling for $1,000-plus.

In many parts of the world, excessive gun laws and taxes hinder individuals from owning rifles that fire more than one shot or one rifle. For many, if you can only have one rifle and one shot, make the rifle a work of art. This is where rifles, particularly classic European Stalking Rifles, like the Merkel K-1, Heym 44B or Blaser K-95 Prestige become part of the market. These rifles start around $3,500.

I was recently talking about single shot rifles with Shaun Yetter, a salesman with Huskeradio, as I was preparing for my show. Yetter grew up hunting in Idaho and likes the concept of one-shot rifles.

“I think single-shot rifles make you a better hunter because you know you only have one shot and better make it count,” Yetter said.

“I also think they can save a lot of ammunition because you make your first shot count and don’t rely on backup shots to get your game,” Yetter added.

When I mentioned to Yetter that I had a Rossi Wizard chambered in .270 Winchester I needed to sight in, he was all in. “I’d like to shoot that,” he said.

We met at the range and as soon as Yetter got comfortable with the safety and other features of the rifle he loaded his first round. His first shot was right in line with the bullseye, just a touch high. His next few shots were even better.

“Sweet!” Yetter said as he handed the rifle back to me. “I like that rifle.”

There just may be a hunt with single shot rifles in the future for Yetter and I.

Sandhill crane update

The numbers of cranes are still building in the valleys. Biologists estimate somewhere around 300,000 cranes are in Nebraska now. That is just a little under half of the total population on earth, and more are arriving every day. The numbers in Nebraska will probably reach their peak in a week or so. Get out and enjoy a great show of nature.