Windham: Are you ready to do some camp cooking?

I hope everyone is having a safe and great Memorial Day weekend. This holiday is sort of the unofficial start of the camping season. That means lots of meals around the campfire. Cooking outdoors is a big part of the camping experience and one that can make lasting memories. Make sure you are ready to do your cooking right to keep everyone well fed, safe and healthy.
You see these warning about food preparations about this time each year. Yes, knowing the right thing to do is good and necessary, but it always seems a bit over dramatic to me. I think most of us know what we need to do; we just need to focus on getting it done right.
With this subject in mind, how did we survive our childhood and all the time leading up to today? Looking through some of the cautions and pamphlets I get about safe cooking and food poisoning, I should have probably died by age 13. And how did anyone survive the daily meals served along the Oregon Trail?
Back to the topic and on a more serious note, planning for meals at home and serving the meal in a more “controlled environment” is quite different than preparing and serving a meal in camp where cooking equipment or cold storage probably isn’t as good as it is at home.
When you are thinking about your camp meals, keep this basic principle in mind: Keep hot things hot and cold things cold. Keep in mind though that either task can be difficult in camp.
In general, bacteria that can cause spoilage or food poisoning grow rapidly at temperatures between 40 degrees F and 140 degrees. The temperature range in between these two numbers is the “danger zone” when it comes to food.
Bacteria multiply rapidly in this temperature range and can reach dangerous levels in two hours — and as little as one hour if the ambient temperature in your camp is 90 degrees or above. And how often does that happen in a Nebraska summer?
How do you know if your cooler is good enough to keep your food cool and minimize bacteria growth? My rule of thumb is that if your cooler cannot maintain ice for a day, in the sun, get another cooler. My test for this is easy. Set your cooler out in the yard about 8 a.m., put in about 10 pounds of ice, shut the lid and check on it about 8 p.m. If you still have solid ice, even a little, your cooler passes the test. If no ice is present, it’s time to get a better cooler.
Cooking with a grill provided at the campground has some special considerations, like sanitation. Have you ever seen anyone clean one of these grills after using it? First item of business — build a hot fire on the grill and burn off all residue left by previous items cooked on the unit. It is also a good idea to have a grill brush in your camp cooking gear to clean the grating after your fire dies down. It will help keep fragments of charred material or rust from getting into your food.
Camp stoves are great but they require fuel. Make sure you bring the right fuel. Most camp stoves today run on either liquid fuel (white gas) or propane. If you have a liquid fuel stove, always refuel it by removing the tank and getting it away from the stove. Liquid fuel splashed on a hot surface can cause a dangerous flash fire.
One more tip: Practice a few simple recipes before getting to camp. The best camp food often comes from simple recipes, but you still need to practice. Cooking something in your kitchen is quite different than cooking on a camp stove out in the wind. Try making a few meals out in the backyard if you are new to camping. This also gives you a chance to get your shopping list together so you have everything you need in camp.
As the saying goes, everything tastes better when it’s cooked outdoors. Have a great camping season and enjoy your time in the outdoors.
Industry changes
It looks like another American firearms manufacturer is no longer entirely American. Colt Firearms was recently purchased by CZ, a Serbian firearms manufacturer. CZ has a long history in the world of firearms and they make some excellent weapons. It just seems wrong for Colt to not be an American company.
Nebraska’s safest company
What do you think is the safest company/place to work in Nebraska? According to the National Safety Council, it is Hornady.
The National Safety Council, Nebraska Chapter, held its annual Celebration of Safety on May 19. During the event, the council recognized organizations that have demonstrated exemplary dedication to employee safety by designating them “Nebraska’s Safest Companies.” Every division of Hornady received the award, with the Reloading Tools Division earning the award with distinction for maintaining injury rates less than half the national average.
“During this time of unprecedented change and uncertainty, one thing still remains certain, now is not the time to take shortcuts with safety.” said Eric Koeppe, president/CEO, National Safety Council, Nebraska Chapter. “Winning the Nebraska’s Safest Company Award clearly illustrates a company’s commitment to ensuring that their team members return home safely to their families at the end of each workday,” Koeppe added.
“With an unparalleled demand for our products and with our employees working extremely hard to meet the needs of our customers, it is especially pleasing to see the recognition for their continued dedication to maintaining a safe work environment.” said Jamie Lemburg, Hornady safety manager.