Windham: Basic survival gear — don’t leave home without it

A simple item you need to carry in your vehicle is a poly-tarp. One that is 10-by-12-foot is adequate. This can help with shelter and you would be surprised how warm you can stay by wrapping up in a tarp like this. Get a brightly colored poly-tarp to drape over your vehicle so it can be seen even easier.

A candle, one of those big ones in a jar, is a nice thing to have in your vehicle. If you are stuck in a ditch overnight — a cold night — a candle can make a lot of difference. A candle will provide light, not only so you can see, but also so people can see you. It can also provide a lot of warmth in a closed vehicle. Just make sure you have a slight window opening somewhere so carbon monoxide doesn’t build up.

Being able to make fire for warmth is a big item to consider. I carry several methods of starting a fire with me all the time. I personally carry a lighter and my vehicles have a couple lighters tucked into glove boxes and center consoles. Not just any lighter though (although any lighter is better than nothing), I prefer a particular type of Scripto disposable lighters. They have a “safety” on them that makes it very difficult to open the valve and let the fuel out accidently. I have found that Bic lighters are notorious for being empty when you need them.