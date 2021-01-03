Windham: Best buys in hunting equipment are happening soon

Happy New Year, and welcome to 2021! The Christmas shopping season is over and most firearm manufacturers are dumping inventory to make way for new models that will be shown next month at the S.H.O.T. show. If you are looking to upgrade your rifle collection, now is the time.

If you are in need of a big game rifle, any make or model that is .22 caliber or larger and can generate a minimum of 900 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards meets the basic requirements of Nebraska’s game laws.

Listen in on any coffee shop discussion about the best deer or big game rifle and you will probably hear a dozen different theories espoused. Everyone seems to have their favorite rifle and caliber.

Ask a veteran game warden what caliber has taken the most game and they will probably tell you it is the .22 long rifle. The fact that the vast majority of the game killed with a .22 LR was illegally poached is a different story.

I used to think that cartridges like the .22-250 and .223, although legal under the energy requirements stipulations, were marginal for deer-sized game. That all changed when I followed three different hunters around who were using rifles chambered in the .22-250. Each one of their shots dropped the deer instantly.