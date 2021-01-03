Windham: Best buys in hunting equipment are happening soon

Happy New Year, and welcome to 2021! The Christmas shopping season is over and most firearm manufacturers are dumping inventory to make way for new models that will be shown next month at the S.H.O.T. show. If you are looking to upgrade your rifle collection, now is the time.
If you are in need of a big game rifle, any make or model that is .22 caliber or larger and can generate a minimum of 900 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards meets the basic requirements of Nebraska’s game laws.
Listen in on any coffee shop discussion about the best deer or big game rifle and you will probably hear a dozen different theories espoused. Everyone seems to have their favorite rifle and caliber.
Ask a veteran game warden what caliber has taken the most game and they will probably tell you it is the .22 long rifle. The fact that the vast majority of the game killed with a .22 LR was illegally poached is a different story.
I used to think that cartridges like the .22-250 and .223, although legal under the energy requirements stipulations, were marginal for deer-sized game. That all changed when I followed three different hunters around who were using rifles chambered in the .22-250. Each one of their shots dropped the deer instantly.
A few years back, a young mentee of mine shot her deer with a .223. The buck collapsed in his tracks. There was no doubt the .223 was enough gun for this buck. There is definitely a place for high speed .22 caliber bullets in deer hunting.
As good as they are, .22 caliber bullets can’t do everything. If you are on a budget with your hunting gear and may not be able to buy a rifle for every different type of hunting scenario, what rifle or caliber would you recommend then?
In my very unscientific research, done in coffee shops and gun shops across the state, the .243, .308 and .30-06 were the most mentioned calibers.
The .243 may be one of the best utility calibers for North American game. There is no doubt it can effectively take deer-size game, and you will even find stories of taking black bear with this cartridge. However, there may be a legal catch to having a .243 as your “big gun.”
I had an antelope hunt in Wyoming stymied once because I wanted to use my .243. At the time, Wyoming required a minimum of a .26 caliber bullet to hunt “big game.” That rule has since been changed, but it pays to know the hunting regulations.
The .308 and .30-06 re-enter the picture.
From a ballistic standpoint, the rounds are about the same, but the .30-06 has a few advantages to consider. Winchester designed the .30-06 cartridge in the early 1900’s and the US Army adopted it as a service rifle cartridge in 1906. Its name comes from .30 caliber cartridge, adopted 1906: .30-06.
I think the .30-06 has been overshadowed in recent years by all the attention given to AR-style rifles and the calibers associated with them. The .30-06 has remained popular for a several reasons:
» The recoil is tolerable to most shooters. I have done articles recently on ladies who have hunted for quite some time with the .30-06. One of the ladies was 94 years old and shot her 4x5 buck at 110 yards. I don’t think you’d find many 94-year-olds shooting a .30-06 if it recoiled heavily!
» The range of available bullets is amazing, going all the way from 110 to 220 grains. Predator hunters can shoot 110 grain bullets with very light recoil. Most deer hunters shoot 150 or 165 grain bullets very successfully. A 180 grain bullet will make short work of elk and black bear.
» You can find ammo for the .30-06 in virtually every store in America that sells rifle ammunition. You can’t say that for many deer hunting calibers.
The .30-06 is still a very viable option for a hunter, especially a hunter that wants to hunt bigger game. Give the .30-06 some serious consideration if you are in the market for a new rifle.
Final farewell
I lost a friend last week ... actually, a friend to many people in this region. Kevin Kennedy was one of those individuals who seemed to get involved in every good cause that came up, and made things work.
I first met Kennedy when our kids were in school together at District 44, near Lake Maloney. We later worked together on a number of events and projects to honor veterans and served together with the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office.
Kennedy was not an avid hunter like many of my friends, but he loved the outdoors, the land and animals. He and I spent many hours on his ranch in the cedar canyons southeast of town. You could tell he loved what he did there!
I could tell you a hundred stories about Kennedy and his zest for life, but I’ll close simply by saying this:
We’ve lost a good man, good Marine and friend to anyone who knew him. Vaya con Dios, amigo ... Semper Fi!