Windham: Bluegills are a good bet for sheer fun

OK, we will need to let the weather warm up again and stabilize, but when it does, it will be bluegill time. Whether you are an experienced angler or new to the sport of fishing, it is tough to beat the sheer fun of going after bluegill and other panfish. Bluegill can be found in most of the waters in the state, so finding a spot to catch a few is generally not a problem.

You don’t need to be very elaborate with your tackle either. Anything from cane poles to high tech graphite rod and reel combos can catch bluegill. I love using my long jigging poles for bluegill. I have rods ranging from 10 to 20 feet in length and they are great for probing brush piles near the shoreline from a distance that won’t spook the fish.

If you are starting from scratch, an inexpensive spinning rod outfit will work just fine. You can outfit yourself with all new equipment and get into bluegill fishing for about $25. Garage sales are another option and you probably can get everything you need for around $10.