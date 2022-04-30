Windham: City, state begin Iron Horse Lake project

If you have looked at the area around the 20th Century Veterans and Law Enforcement memorials, just south of Exit 177 on Interstate 80 recently, you have probably noticed it is a busy place. There is a lot of construction going on along the southern shoreline of Iron Horse Lake. A project that has been years in the making is coming together. The City of North Platte has partnered with the Nebraska Game and Park Commission to make some major improvements to the lake.

“This lake was made back in the early 1960s when the interstate came through,” said Lyle Minshull, supervisor of the City’s Public Service Department. His crews take care of our parks in North Platte. “The current project is something we have thought about for a long time, at least four to five years, and now we have got things started.

“We are very fortunate to be able to partner with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on this project,” Minshull said. “They are doing the lion’s share of the work, the planning and engineering. We have mainly been in a consulting role and getting what was needed to get the job done. Midwest Industries of Lincoln is doing the construction work.”

“I thought a lot about this over the past few years when I brought my kids here to fish,” added Jared Lorensen, NGPC Southwest Region fisheries biologist. “This project started the end of March. When the project is completed, there will be five new fishing piers, a boat dock and kayak launching area and a series of vegetation barriers along the south shore to block aquatic weed growth and improve fishing access.”

Additional improvements will include new and expanded parking areas, railing at the boat dock to aid people getting in/out of their boats, a new wood courtesy dock and fishing pier and more lighting.

Aquatic vegetation growth is a big concern in this lake. It has a lot of shallow areas where sunlight can get to the bottom.

“It is not your typical interstate lake,” Lorensen said. “It is not as deep and doesn’t have the sand and gravel bottom like most of the lakes along the interstate. It has more of a clay bottom. The bottom has a lot of humps and bumps in it. I think they were looking for more sand and gravel when they were digging it and when they didn’t find it they moved somewhere else. What is left has created a very unique lake to work with.”

The vegetation problem seems to have gotten worse in the last five years. The weeds that are being dealt with now were probably brought to the lake in/on boats used by visiting anglers. If you do not properly clean, drain and dry your boat, canoe or kayak, and then put it into another body of water, it is easy to transfer invasive species — unwanted plants or aquatic life to another area. A plant known as milfoil is the main culprit now.

“This kind of milfoil is a hybrid type, that grows and it is tough to control,” Lorensen said. “There are not many chemicals approved to be used around water that we can use to control the weeds and the one that is, and works, costs about $10,000 a barrel. The vegetation barriers we are putting in on the south shore will stop any growth. The barriers will be put down and covered with a crushed concrete aggregate to keep it in place.”

These barrier areas will also create edge habitat that will hold fish. Fish will “hide” in the vegetation growing along the edge of the barriers. When they see something they want to eat, they will dart out to strike a lure or bait.

“A big part of the success with a project like this is getting to partner with people and organizations, like Lyle and the City of North Platte. It is a win-win situation,” Lorensen said. “All this is funded through the Angler Access Program. A small percentage of what you pay for a fishing permit goes into this special fund. The program was established at the end of 1996 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary. It has generated more than $22 million and helped improve 137 bodies of water in the state.”

At the current time, the schedule indicates that the work may be done around Memorial Day. Of course, like any other construction project these days, supply chain issues for building materials may delay the completion of the project.

“Another segment of our work will begin when construction is done,” Minshull said. “We will come in, plant some trees and do the final landscaping.”

Whenever it is done, I think it will be a great place for families to visit, picnic, fish and participate in some water sports or just enjoy the outdoors.

Recall notice

Henry Repeating Arms Co. has discovered a potential safety problem with its single shot rifles and shotguns. Under the right conditions, it is possible that the weapon can discharge without the trigger being pulled. If the hammer has been pulled from the partial cocked position and released. All HO15 model owners are asked to visit henryusa.com/recall, email recall@henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET) for more information.

Turkey tidbit

It is May 1 — one month of the spring turkey season is left! Spring turkey season is a great time to scout for deer, says outdoor writer and whitetail hunting expert Mark Kayser.

“Spend your turkey season wisely and it will pay off during deer season too,” Kayser said.

With the trees still mostly bare, you can see more. Scrapes and rubs stand out against the background. Often, scrapes and rubs indicate new bedding areas you can go back to in the fall.