Windham: Crows display amazing intelligence and potential

I think there are two species we hunt here in North America that are so smart that you get one chance to take a shot at them. For both coyotes and crows, you either get one, or you train it to never come near humans again.

I’ve always felt that crows could recognize a hunter or that they were being hunted. For example, you find a pasture that crows are frequenting and you try to “sneak” into the field and within range. I have felt that crows flying over have communicated my presence to the group. Quite often the flock flies away.

I’m also positive that crows can recognize a pickup that doesn’t belong to the farm or ranch operation where they are feeding. If you drive anything into the field that is different than what the crows have been seeing, they will fly away and won’t come back until that “new vehicle” leaves the area.

I also think that crows can count. I’ve had the farmer/rancher drive me out to a spot in the normal pickup used in the area and drop me off so as not to have a strange vehicle in the field. I tried to slip out of the vehicle quietly and not draw any attention, only to watch the crows fly away when the farmer/rancher drove out of the field. Nothing changed except there were two bodies in the pickup when it came in and only one going out. It has happened to me too many times to think it is only a coincidence!