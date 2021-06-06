Windham: Crows display amazing intelligence and potential

I am amazed where I find myself in conversations about the outdoors and wildlife. Case in point: I was recently at Premier Toyota and talking with the service manager, Ben Kurre. Kurre and I began talking about crows and it turned into quite a conversation. He is a crow fanatic.
They are quite a few crows in the region. The reason we seem to see more of them now is that northern crows are migratory. Technically they are considered a partially migratory species. Crows in northern climates migrate in winter like other birds. Crows in the southern parts of the country don’t have to migrate because their food sources aren’t under ice and snow.
Crows have always intrigued and amazed me as well. They can figure out how to make simple tools to help them get food. They have adapted to live on every continent, except Antarctica.
I have always found it interesting that most European cultures historically considered the crow as an omen of death. Many Native American cultures revere the crow as a trickster, a sign of good fortune, a messenger or a wise provider who can show you the way through life.
Hunting crows can be especially challenging. I’ve hunted crows from long range with rifles. I’ve used decoys and calls to bring them into shotgun range. I’ve even taken crows with high-tech/high power air rifles that made an interesting magazine piece.
I think there are two species we hunt here in North America that are so smart that you get one chance to take a shot at them. For both coyotes and crows, you either get one, or you train it to never come near humans again.
I’ve always felt that crows could recognize a hunter or that they were being hunted. For example, you find a pasture that crows are frequenting and you try to “sneak” into the field and within range. I have felt that crows flying over have communicated my presence to the group. Quite often the flock flies away.
I’m also positive that crows can recognize a pickup that doesn’t belong to the farm or ranch operation where they are feeding. If you drive anything into the field that is different than what the crows have been seeing, they will fly away and won’t come back until that “new vehicle” leaves the area.
I also think that crows can count. I’ve had the farmer/rancher drive me out to a spot in the normal pickup used in the area and drop me off so as not to have a strange vehicle in the field. I tried to slip out of the vehicle quietly and not draw any attention, only to watch the crows fly away when the farmer/rancher drove out of the field. Nothing changed except there were two bodies in the pickup when it came in and only one going out. It has happened to me too many times to think it is only a coincidence!
As a degreed biologist, I look at things through the eyes of a biologist, but I have never done any serious research on the intelligence of crows. I just have a gut feeling. Well, someone has now done some serious studies on crows and what they are finding is even more impressive than I would have imagined.
John Marzluff is a wildlife biologist and research scientist at the University of Washington, in Seattle. He believed crows were capable of recognizing individuals and could pick a single person out of a crowd of hundreds, perhaps thousands of people. He and a team of researchers conduct facial recognition tests to test his theory.
In their first experiment, Marzluff’s team captured seven fledgling crows while wearing caveman masks. The birds remembered the experience and each time someone walked across campus wearing the caveman mask, even among hundreds of other students, the crows would start giving alarm calls and dive bomb the mask wearing researcher. As the experiment progressed, different masks were added and the birds learned to identify each one.
“Adult birds are very intelligent,” Marzluff said. “They learned to recognize what they considered to be a harmful face with just one exposure, one experience, with a masked researcher. What may be even more remarkable is they remembered that face for over two years.”
Initially, it was only the seven birds that were captured by the masked researchers, but eventually almost every crow on campus acted in the same manner to masked researchers. How did the crows communicate the fact that the masked researcher equated to danger?
Marzluff and his group pushed the experiment a bit further to see if they could prove that crows communicated or passed on “collective knowledge” to other crows. They devised an experiment where they captured and banded baby crows in the nest. This experience imprinted the masks on the young crows. At this point the researchers sat back and waited for a new generation of crows.
The banded crows grew to adulthood and had their own offspring. When baby crows were in the nest, the researchers would put on their masks and occasionally walk near their nests. Immediately there were alarm calls and the young birds learned from their parent’s behavior and would do the same thing. Then the researchers put their masks away.
The researchers monitored the young birds, but never brought out the masks again until the now adult birds grew up and had the next generation of crows. It was only after the next generation of crows had left the nest did the researchers bring out their masks again.
The youngest crows, those who had never seen the masked researchers before, responded with alarm calls. A bit of historical knowledge had been passed on to a new generation. This was an amazing discovery!
Crows are definitely smarter than most people may have realized. Crow hunters, on the other hand, have suspected this all along. We just didn’t know how to express it in terms that would warrant the creation of a Nature documentary. You can see this experiment in the PBS documentary called, “A Murder of Crows.” You can view it online at pbs.org.
One more example of how smart biologists think crows are can be seen in experiments being done by DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. DARPA is the central research and development organization for the US Department of Defense. This is where some of the newest technology for warfare is developed and tested. So why are crows part of DARPA activities?
Researchers feel that the acuity of the crow’s ability to recognize human faces is so keen that it could be trained to recognize the face of a terrorist and be able to pick that individual out of a crowd. The ultimate goal of this research is to be able to train crows to recognize a specific individual with an ultra-high degree of certainty. These trained crows would be released to fly over events like the Super Bowl, or any large gathering of people, and identify any bad guys that might be present. Amazing stuff!