Windham: Cub Scouts from Pack 292 learn outdoor skills

I think I have officially been adopted by one of the local Cub Scout Packs — Pack 292. I help the kids out a few times a year and teach them outdoor stuff. Most recently it was building and starting a fire to cook with. The cooking part was one of my chili recipes.
Delicia Mata is a den leader for Pack 292 Webelos. Like many den leaders, she got involved in scouting when her son Desmond, got involved in Scouting.
“There are different exercises the Scouts have to do. This campout is about campfire safety and cooking. A Webelo required adventure will teach about good nutrition, how to safely cook meals in the outdoors and how to balance meal planning and finances,” Delicia told me.
According to the Scout protocols, the Scouts have requirements that must be met to advance. One of the skills they had to demonstrate on my recent time with them was how to build a fire safely. The Scout manual says:
Use tinder, kindling and fuel wood to demonstrate how to build a fire in an appropriate outdoor location. If circumstances permit and there is no local restriction on fires, show how to safely light the fire, under the supervision of an adult. After allowing the fire to burn safely, safely extinguish the flames with minimal impact to the fire site.
If all goes well, the Scouts participating in this exercise earn a pin for the completed requirement and get to wear the ribbons as part of their uniform.
Another skill the Scouts needed to demonstrate: Prepare a balanced meal for your den or family. If possible, use one of these methods for preparation of part of the meal: camp stove, Dutch oven, box oven, solar oven, open campfire or charcoal grill. Demonstrate an understanding of food safety practices while preparing the meal. The group chose Dutch ovens.
Desmond Mata, 9, and Rylan Eller, 10, got the necessary sticks, twigs and tinder to build a fire and lit it. They got to cook the meal by first browning the meat and adding the rest of the ingredients to the Dutch ovens. Eller seems to really enjoy being a Scout.
“I’ve been a Cub Scout for three years,” said Eller. “I like being in Scouts because last year we got to shoots BB guns and then do archery. I like learning about cooking, too. I liked mixing it up and I loved the food.”
“I have been in scouting for five years. I first got interested in Scouts by thinking about living on my own,” Desmond said. “I like being in scouts because I’ve made a lot of friends. I learned how to make a fire and I have practiced this with my mom a couple times. I really liked being able to cook at our last campout.”
Congratulations, Cub Scouts. Keep the good work and keep learning.
Hunting regulation changes
Nebraska big game and turkey hunters should be aware of two wildlife regulation changes for 2021 regarding hunting over bait and carrying a handgun while hunting. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission passed these regulations in June.
The amended baiting regulation states that it is illegal to hunt any big game animals or turkeys within 200 yards of a baited area. An area is considered baited for 10 days following the complete removal of all bait. The hunter and the animal must be outside of the baited area during the harvest or attempted harvest.
A baited area is defined as any location where grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, hay, minerals (including salt) or any other natural food materials, commercial products containing food materials or by-products of such materials that may attract big game or turkey. In Nebraska, big game is defined as deer, elk, antelope, bighorn sheep and mountain lions.
The other regulation change allows big game and turkey hunters to carry a handgun, with a barrel of no longer than five inches, while pursuing game with bow and arrow or muzzleloader. Any take or attempted take of wildlife with the aid of the handgun, other than for the immediate protection of human life, is prohibited.
Now you know.
Bird hazards
“There are more people, more structures, more lights and more obstacles along all migration routes,” said Andrew Farnsworth, a senior research associate at the Cornell Lab and project leader for the BirdCast program that studies bird migration via weather radar. According to Farnsworth, addressing these threats is key to turning around the overall loss of 3 billion birds per year. Cornell University’s Ornithology Laboratory indicated that this is a dire time for birds. Migration increases exposure to mortality. The following information comes from their annual report and one of the major causes of bird deaths may surprise you. Bird deaths are attributed to: