Windham: Cub Scouts from Pack 292 learn outdoor skills

The amended baiting regulation states that it is illegal to hunt any big game animals or turkeys within 200 yards of a baited area. An area is considered baited for 10 days following the complete removal of all bait. The hunter and the animal must be outside of the baited area during the harvest or attempted harvest.

A baited area is defined as any location where grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, hay, minerals (including salt) or any other natural food materials, commercial products containing food materials or by-products of such materials that may attract big game or turkey. In Nebraska, big game is defined as deer, elk, antelope, bighorn sheep and mountain lions.

The other regulation change allows big game and turkey hunters to carry a handgun, with a barrel of no longer than five inches, while pursuing game with bow and arrow or muzzleloader. Any take or attempted take of wildlife with the aid of the handgun, other than for the immediate protection of human life, is prohibited.

