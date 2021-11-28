Windham: December is muzzleloading season

Research has shown that the number of hunters has increased slightly since telescopic sights were legal to use. The majority of muzzleloading rifles sold today are the modern in-line designs, which by their very design, easily accommodate scopes.

Personally, I think this is a good thing. Statistics also tell me that the majority of muzzleloading hunters in Nebraska are in the 50 and older category and many in that group that may be having trouble seeing open sights clearly. Don’t fret; there are a lot of us in that group.

I have added telescopic sights to a couple of my in-line rifles. My CVA Optima and Kodiak are topped with 3-by-9 scopes and can consistently put 2-inch groups on the target at 100 yards. That is plenty good enough for the river bottom hunting I normally do. I left one in-line rifle with open sights and my traditional percussion and flintlock rifles will stay with time-honored iron sights.

This year I will be hunting with an in-line, breech action rifle, but one that can appeal to the more traditional hunter. It is an H&R Huntsman. It is built like the single shot H&R Handi-Rifle, but it has a breach plug that is designed to use a percussion cap. The rifle uses .45 caliber bullets.