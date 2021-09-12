Windham: Do dove decoys work?

I often get this question asked of me at this time of the year: “Do dove decoys really work?” In short, yes they do, and they work very well. I am a big believer in using decoys for dove, especially after the season has been underway a few days and the doves have learned about hunters. Decoys can make the difference between a good day in the field and going home empty handed.

I use several kinds of dove decoys. I have some static decoys. This type of decoy does not move. I simply clip these decoys to a limb or wire. Cost for a decoy like this will be $2 to $4 apiece, depending on the manufacturer and whether you can pick them up on sale. In an odd twist on the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the supply chain for dove decoys seems to broken this year. Have you seen dove decoys on the shelves this year? I asked a sporting goods shop owner what was happening and he told me his suppliers were telling him is yet another coronavirus issue.

One trick I use with my static decoys is to set them up on very thin wire perches. The perch is only 6 to 8 inches above the ground, yet they add a lot of movement to my decoy spread, the thin wire that I use allows the decoy to move in the wind and wobble on the ground. I think they do their job.