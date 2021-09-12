Windham: Do dove decoys work?

I often get this question asked of me at this time of the year: “Do dove decoys really work?” In short, yes they do, and they work very well. I am a big believer in using decoys for dove, especially after the season has been underway a few days and the doves have learned about hunters. Decoys can make the difference between a good day in the field and going home empty handed.
I use several kinds of dove decoys. I have some static decoys. This type of decoy does not move. I simply clip these decoys to a limb or wire. Cost for a decoy like this will be $2 to $4 apiece, depending on the manufacturer and whether you can pick them up on sale. In an odd twist on the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the supply chain for dove decoys seems to broken this year. Have you seen dove decoys on the shelves this year? I asked a sporting goods shop owner what was happening and he told me his suppliers were telling him is yet another coronavirus issue.
One trick I use with my static decoys is to set them up on very thin wire perches. The perch is only 6 to 8 inches above the ground, yet they add a lot of movement to my decoy spread, the thin wire that I use allows the decoy to move in the wind and wobble on the ground. I think they do their job.
I have a couple types of decoys made by Mojo. One is a wind powered, spinning wing decoy. The wings are on a common shaft and when the wind blows the wings spin. I normally set these in elevated positions around a likely food/feeding spot. They look very realistic, and require no batteries. However, there has to be wind at your hunting spot or they do not work to the best of their ability. The cost is about $20 per decoy.
I use a motorized decoy called the Mojo Dove. The Mojo Dove is a battery operated swing-wing decoy. A small electric motor powered by four AA batteries spins the wings. Like the wind powered model mentioned above, one side of the wing is white, the other is black. The flashing motion of the Mojo Dove spinning wings can draw a dove’s attention from a long distance. It sits on top of a three-piece stake and looks like a dove settling in for a landing. A Mojo Dove decoy will cost you about $35.
The other motorized decoy I’ve used for about 10 years is the Expedite Triple Play decoy. It works great, but I don’t think it is made any more. A center hub is pushed into the ground via small molded stakes. Three dove decoys rotate around the hub on wires and create movement that attracts doves. It really works. The manufacturer says it will run over 100 hours on four AA batteries. In 10 years of hunting I think I’ve changed the batteries once due to them getting weak. Granted, I pull the batteries out at the end of each season and bag the batteries separately in a zip-close sandwich bag. I also clean all the battery contact point with a little WD-40 to keep them from oxidizing between seasons. A bit of preventative maintenance works.
Yep, dove decoys work.
Good move
This might be the first thing the Biden Administration has gotten right. The White House announced David Chipman’s nomination to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been withdrawn. The nomination has stalled for months and concern has been raised, even among moderate Democrats and Independent Maine Sen. Angus King, over Chipman’s past record on gun control. Chipman was not an impartial observer that you would expect to run a governmental agency that is meant to represent all Americans; he is a staunch anti-gun advocate.
President Joe Biden said in a statement that Chipman would have been “exemplary” in the role and accused Republicans of using “gun violence” as a political talking point instead of “taking serious steps to address it.” However, during the hearings for Mr. Chipman’s conformation as the head of BATFE, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Fla., related accounts of where Mr. Chipman routinely stated he was against private gun ownership, and in particular, “assault weapons and high capacity magazines.” Sen. Cruz called Mr. Chipman a gun zealot. During questioning at one of Mr. Chipman’s confirmation hearings, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., asked Mr. Chipman to define an assault weapon. Chipman tried to dodge the question a few different ways, but never gave a direct answer. Sen. Kennedy then asked a very pertinent question, “How do you define it (assault weapon)? You’re going to be running the agency.” Sen. Kennedy never got an answer. You can look up the hearings on YouTube. It is quite interesting to watch.
Special kind of stupid
I used to love it when Jay Leno did his segments on stupid criminals. Here’s one that would have made his list: Officers from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation got a surprise last week when they found three men in Major County poaching doves over a baited field, and then discovered that their blind was made almost entirely out of marijuana plants.
It did not start out like a normal day for game wardens Phillip Cottrill (Garfield County) and Lt. Frank Huebert (Major County). They had a tip from the public of some Mojo dove decoys spinning in a field. The wardens arrived to find three guys dove hunting. They were also using a dove blind that was built out of marijuana plants. Cutting the marijuana plants in order to build their blind technically constituted “harvesting” which is illegal in Oklahoma. The dove poachers (no one had hunting permits either) were in possession of 45 doves, marijuana buds and a pipe. The poachers were reportedly so stoned that they did not notice the game wardens walking up behind them.
All three men were charged on multiple counts, but only one of the poachers was arrested on the spot due to outstanding warrants. When wardens followed one of the suspects back to his house for proper identification, they also found several stripped marijuana plants in a fridge. The wardens then obtained a search warrant and with the help of deputies from the Major County Sheriff’s Office found more marijuana, methamphetamines and needles. Yep — a special kind of stupid.