Windham: Do owls migrate like other waterfowl?

First of all — Happy Halloween!
An interesting question popped up this weekend: Do owls migrate like waterfowl? There are some owl species that will to follow their food sources if needed, but most owls are so tuned in to their environment, they really don’t need to migrate to survive the winter. The snowy owl is the closest of the species that migrates — like from the arctic to maybe Nebraska in the winter.
Most of us become enamored with owls at an early age. Owls may be the first birds kids can really recognize. Mankind has been aware of or interested in owls for thousands of years. There are pictures of owls in caves in France drawn by Cro-Magnon man and possibly Neanderthals up to 50,000 years ago. Many of these paintings are thought to illustrate hunting scenarios. Images of owls can also be found on Greek coins and Roman vases. In North America, the oldest representation of an owl was painted by native artists 1,000 years ago. Canada seems to have a particular kinship with owls. The provincial bird of Alberta is the great horned owl and the provincial bird of Manitoba is the great gray owl. Even Harry Potter had an owl named Hedwig.
Hunting is what attracted me to owls. I’m envious of their abilities. Night vision is an example; owls can see two to three times better than a human, but cats can see twice as well as an owl at night. Owls can focus their eyes 10 times faster than we can, which allows them to make quick flight adjustments and avoid collisions with objects as they hunt and catch small prey. Their hearing is so acute that they can hear mice moving under the snow. Their facial features, the feathered discs, act like parabolic antennas and funnel sounds to their ears.
The wings of owls are much larger relative to its body size than other birds. This allows them to glide slowly and make precise and quick turns while hunting. Their flight is almost silent due to specialized feathers on the leading and trailing edges of their wings. These short comb-like feathers disrupt airflow and keep the noise from of normal bird wings to a minimum.
Years ago, I was hunting coyotes northwest of Falls City, near Goolsby Creek. I was tucked into a tree/fence line facing west. I hoped to be able to see a coyote as it came to my call and it not seeing my silhouette in the rising sun before I could get off a shot. In addition to my loud rabbit call, I had a small mouse squeaker for when a critter got close. The squeaker was held in your mouth and you bit down on it to make the sounds.
I has seen movement off to my left about 100 years out and thought I might have a coyote or fox coming in so I’d switched to my squeaker. I would bite down on my squeaker several times every few minutes and wait. I was straining to see anything move on the landscape when everything went dark for a second. It was like a long eye blink. I was trying to figure out what happened when I heard some noise above me. I looked up and saw a great horned owl settling onto a branch maybe three feet about me.
The owl had heard my squeaking sounds and zeroed in on it. I never heard a thing, but the owl flared up at the last second and landed above me rather than strike at the source of the sound. I was lucky. The talons of that owl could have sliced my face into ribbons if he had finished his attack.
Owls hunt at night and prefer to prey on nocturnal animals such as mice, rabbits, voles and skunks. They also hunt grouse and pheasants.
Hunter’s moon
Hunters have looked toward the moon to tell seasons since man began to hunt. For North America, the name comes from the fact that game animals such as pheasants, turkeys, deer and elk are all fattening up for winter during this time. It is an ideal time for humans to hunt and gather food for their own winter survival. Most hunting season are set today with this in mind.
The “Hunter’s moon” is one of the two unique moon names that are not tied to specific months. The full moon that directly follows the harvest moon is always called the hunter’s moon. Because the harvest moon can happen in either September or October, the hunter’s moon can happen in October or November. This year, it was October!
Like other tidbits of information I’ve written about moons before, various hunter/gatherer cultures used different names for each month’s moon. Like hunter’s moon, these names often related to something significant that happens at this time of year. For example, the drying rice moon is a Lakota designation that indicated the time to dry rice for winter storage. The Cree called the October full moon the migrating moon because that was when birds began to migrate south for the winter.
Landowner assistance
Farmers and ranchers: Are you interested in treating the spread of eastern red cedar trees on your rangeland, or in making other conservation improvements to your property? Funding is available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program to help address these and other concerns.
Using EQIP assistance, farmers can adopt structural and management practices that help treat a natural resource concern, such as eastern red cedar encroachment, on working agricultural lands. Management practices eligible for financial assistance include:
» Brush management.
» Prescribed grazing.
» Grazing deferment.
» Prescribed burning, and more.
Using these practices can lead to cleaner water and air, healthier soil and better wildlife habitat, all while improving agricultural operations.
Landowners may apply for these conservation funds at any time, but applications need to be submitted by Nov. 19 to be considered for this year’s funding.