Windham: Do owls migrate like other waterfowl?

The wings of owls are much larger relative to its body size than other birds. This allows them to glide slowly and make precise and quick turns while hunting. Their flight is almost silent due to specialized feathers on the leading and trailing edges of their wings. These short comb-like feathers disrupt airflow and keep the noise from of normal bird wings to a minimum.

Years ago, I was hunting coyotes northwest of Falls City, near Goolsby Creek. I was tucked into a tree/fence line facing west. I hoped to be able to see a coyote as it came to my call and it not seeing my silhouette in the rising sun before I could get off a shot. In addition to my loud rabbit call, I had a small mouse squeaker for when a critter got close. The squeaker was held in your mouth and you bit down on it to make the sounds.

I has seen movement off to my left about 100 years out and thought I might have a coyote or fox coming in so I’d switched to my squeaker. I would bite down on my squeaker several times every few minutes and wait. I was straining to see anything move on the landscape when everything went dark for a second. It was like a long eye blink. I was trying to figure out what happened when I heard some noise above me. I looked up and saw a great horned owl settling onto a branch maybe three feet about me.