Windham: Don’t forget about small game hunting

I hope you all had a merry Christmas. Mother Nature keeps teasing us with winter. When we get a bit of snow on the ground, I probably won’t be able to resist the temptation to get in some small game hunting. Small game species like rabbit and squirrels are perhaps the most underutilized hunting resource in the state.

Some years ago I began to do the majority of my small game hunting with .22 caliber pistols and high powered air rifles. Hunting like this is quite challenging. It has many of the same elements as bow hunting, but the smaller quarry just adds to the challenge.

When I hunt squirrels and rabbits with my pistol, it is usually with my Ruger single-six. I specifically ordered this one with a long barrel. I can easily make shots up into a tall tree 50- to 75-feet away.

The air rifles I use are on par with anything that shoots low velocity .22’s. It is more than adequate for close shots on small game. I like hunting rabbits this way.

Hunting rabbits after a fresh snow has always been a fascinating thing for me. To be able to see the tracks and see where the animal is going has always intrigued me.