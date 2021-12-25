Windham: Don’t forget about small game hunting

I hope you all had a merry Christmas. Mother Nature keeps teasing us with winter. When we get a bit of snow on the ground, I probably won’t be able to resist the temptation to get in some small game hunting. Small game species like rabbit and squirrels are perhaps the most underutilized hunting resource in the state.
Some years ago I began to do the majority of my small game hunting with .22 caliber pistols and high powered air rifles. Hunting like this is quite challenging. It has many of the same elements as bow hunting, but the smaller quarry just adds to the challenge.
When I hunt squirrels and rabbits with my pistol, it is usually with my Ruger single-six. I specifically ordered this one with a long barrel. I can easily make shots up into a tall tree 50- to 75-feet away.
The air rifles I use are on par with anything that shoots low velocity .22’s. It is more than adequate for close shots on small game. I like hunting rabbits this way.
Hunting rabbits after a fresh snow has always been a fascinating thing for me. To be able to see the tracks and see where the animal is going has always intrigued me.
Not only do you get to get to see the tracks of the animals you’re hunting, but sometimes you get to follow a drama of survival in the wild. Case in point: Once I was on the trail of a rabbit through some heavy brush. As I was following the footprints, I noticed another set of footprints that intersected the rabbits and followed along as well. It was the track of a bobcat. The cat followed just off to the right of the rabbit’s trail, probably to stay better concealed.
I could see where the bobcat stopped and waited. A few more steps — these were different, spaced wider apart between strides. I found where the bobcat crouched and could see disturbed snow where it landed on top of the rabbit about six feet away. There were some paw prints and some marks that I think were made by the bobcat thrashing the rabbit around. The bobcat tracks then lead off into some tall grass, probably where it had its meal.
I continued my hunt. Some of the best places to look for rabbits are around thick brushy areas that provide shelter from predators, such as bobcats and coyotes. Another favorite spot of mine to look for rabbits is around old homesteads, particularly those that have a collection of old machinery laying around.
As I hunted one such spot in northeastern Dawson County, I noticed some rabbit tracks and they looked fresh. Sure enough, I glanced up ahead and saw a rabbit dive into some cover behind an old harrow.
I moved out away from the harrow and peered into the maze of steel and weeds. The rabbit was well camouflaged in this environment, so I kneeled down and waited. All I needed to see was the flick of an ear or the movement of the rabbit taking a step forward.
A bit of movement finally caught my eye. I dialed up the power on my scope and searched the cover. The shape of a rabbit came into focus. The distance was about 20 feet.
I couldn’t take the shot because there was brush in the way. A .177 caliber pellet is easily deflected by hitting anything in its path. The rabbit moved again. This time I had a clear lane of fire. I steadied the rifle and settled the crosshairs on the back of the head of the rabbit. A muffled puff of air was the only sound. I had one rabbit for this trip.
I quietly moved around the foundation of what had been the main home on the property. Long ago it had fallen in on itself. As I wondered about the people who had lived here, another rabbit bolted from the far end of the foundation and ran toward a few pieces of irrigation pipe.
I slowly moved toward the pipe. It took a few seconds, but I finally spotted the rabbit. It was nibbling on some green plants about 40 feet away. It did not seem concerned that both it and I were in plain sight of one another. Two rabbits were now destined for my table. That was enough for this day. I had enough rabbit for a meal.
One of the easiest ways I have found to prepare rabbits is to use the Shake & Bake mixes you find in the grocery store. They are made for chicken and fish, but these mixes work great for rabbit, too. Give it and small game hunting a try this winter.
SCI auction
Just how much money did you get for Christmas. This next item may be a place you can spend it.
What may be the world’s finest custom rifle and pistol set ever created will be auctioned off on the final evening of Safari Club International’s Convention Jan. 19-22, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
The Safari Club International 50th Anniversary Commemorative Rifle/Pistol Set features an ornate bolt-action rifle by John Bolliger Jr. of Mountain Riflery and a 1911 Colt pistol by Mike Dubber. Dubber engraved both firearms.
This one-of-a-kind firearm ensemble could set a new record price for modern firearms. For example in 2019, a World Heritage Series rifle created by Bolliger was sold at auction during the SCI Convention for $260,000.
For decades, SCI has been the industry world leader in elevating the value of rifles as functional art. This started in 1982 when the first rifle of a five-year, five-rifle series sold for $41,000.
Each successive rifle in that series sold for more than the one before, with the fifth rifle selling at auction in 1986 for $201,000. Since then, SCI’s Convention has been THE place where the world’s finest firearms are introduced and sold.