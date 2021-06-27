Windham: Face to face with one of Nebraska's most voracious predators

I was looking over a private pond of a friend recently for signs of a fish kill. There was no sign of run-off from neighboring areas adjacent to the pond or no excessive vegetation growth, so I’m thinking lack of oxygen. Our hot weather has caused a few ponds in the area to become low in oxygen and that leads to fish dying off.
While I was looking around, I came face to face with one of the greatest predators in the region — not a mountain lion, not a black bear or a grizzly, it was a dragonfly. As with many creatures of nature, dragonflies fascinate me.
An adult dragonfly is a top hunter in its domain. Dragonflies are superbly designed predatory machines and they like to hunt one insect we can do with fewer of this summer: mosquitoes.
I’ve spent hours watching dragonflies hunt. They form a basket or scoop with their six legs and swoop in to catch their prey. They will eat gnats, mayflies, flies, mosquitoes, almost any flying insect, and will even take an occasional butterfly or bee. Ask a beekeeper about dragonflies and you’ll probably get a stern look. A squadron of dragonflies can wipe out a colony of bees in a couple days.
Dragonflies are a predator design that has evolved over the last 300 million years, and the design is a good one. They can fly almost 40 mph, stop on a dime, hover and go up, down, right, left or backward almost instantly. This is one of the reasons they are such good hunters. Once a dragonfly has a bug in its sights, very few escape. If dragonflies were the size of white-tailed deer, humans could be potential prey. That sounds like the story line of a sci-fi movie.
These are fossil records of a dragonfly that had a wingspan of two and a half feet. That would be on par with some of the hawks we have today or a large crow. If these creatures were still alive today, a lot of family pets would be in danger out in the yard.
Native Americans, as well as other cultures around the world, have a great respect for the dragonfly. Many tribes respected the dragonfly for its swiftness and prowess as a hunter. The dragonfly was a common motif in Zuni pottery. A stylized, double-barred cross, representing the dragonfly is found in Hopi rock art and on necklaces made by the Pueblo.
I think earlier man, especially the hunting cultures, focused on dragonflies because they respected their ability to hunt so effectively. For these cultures, hunting was part of daily life and their survival. It is only natural to revere any skill you value. There are other reasons that humans appreciate the dragonfly. I like the fact that the wings of a dragonfly will reflect multiple colors as the angle of light changes like a prism.
One particular trait that always intrigued me about dragonflies was the knowledge used by some Native Americans and later, European explorers and settlers, was the dragonflies ability to find good water sources.
A dragonfly’s life cycle begins in water as a nymph. Any pollution in the water can impact dragonfly development or simply kill it, so dragonflies are only found around good sources of water and healthy ecosystems. This may be how the pioneers originally found that small oasis in the Sandhills we call Victoria Springs.
Dragonflies are such proficient and voracious hunters that they can eat their own weight in insects in 30 minutes. Imagine how many mosquitoes that equals. I love it when dragonflies visit my property. Short of digging a lake in the backyard, I wish I could figure out a way to attract dragonflies more often.
Fishing updates
These bits of information didn’t make it into my Thursday column. I picked these up after that column was submitted. If you are headed for Big Mac, check out the south shore around Eagle Canyon. Look for walleye in 15 to 25 feet of water. Perch colored Salmos seem to be the right lure to use.
Looking for a quick place to wet a line, don’t overlook out Interstate Lakes. These lakes provide a variety of fish species and are rarely crowded. The most basic of poles, light line, smaller hooks and a few worms can add up to a lot of family fun.
I have reports that the interstate lake at the Hershey exit has been very active this week. The crappie have been biting quite well. Minnows on a jig head has been a successful tactic.
The interstate lake at the Brady exit has been seeing a lot of panfish action. This sounds like a great spot to take a kid fishing this weekend.
Birdwood Lake, also known as Fire Lake, has been a good spot for largemouth bass this week. I had one angler send me a picture of an 18-inch largemouth he caught. Several more fish over the 15 inch limit were caught as well.
If you are into a bit more serious fishing trip, check out Red Willow Reservoir. The largemouth bass bite is happening and some Master Angler fish are being caught. Focus on areas with rocky structure below the water on both the north and south shorelines. You can probably pick up a few smallmouth bass, too.
The crappie bite has slowed down some at Red Willow but good numbers are still being caught, particularly in the northern arms of the lake. Walleye and saugeye success has been good with some very nice walleye being caught by jigging. Live bait seems to be working the best.
White bass and wipers are active and the catfish bite has been good in the evenings with 4 to 8 pound channel catfish being common.
Enjoy your time outdoors!