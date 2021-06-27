Windham: Face to face with one of Nebraska's most voracious predators

I was looking over a private pond of a friend recently for signs of a fish kill. There was no sign of run-off from neighboring areas adjacent to the pond or no excessive vegetation growth, so I’m thinking lack of oxygen. Our hot weather has caused a few ponds in the area to become low in oxygen and that leads to fish dying off.

While I was looking around, I came face to face with one of the greatest predators in the region — not a mountain lion, not a black bear or a grizzly, it was a dragonfly. As with many creatures of nature, dragonflies fascinate me.

An adult dragonfly is a top hunter in its domain. Dragonflies are superbly designed predatory machines and they like to hunt one insect we can do with fewer of this summer: mosquitoes.

I’ve spent hours watching dragonflies hunt. They form a basket or scoop with their six legs and swoop in to catch their prey. They will eat gnats, mayflies, flies, mosquitoes, almost any flying insect, and will even take an occasional butterfly or bee. Ask a beekeeper about dragonflies and you’ll probably get a stern look. A squadron of dragonflies can wipe out a colony of bees in a couple days.