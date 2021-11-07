Windham: Firearms Deer Season drawing closer

Mock scrapes

If you are late on getting out to scout your deer hunting spot, you literally only have a few days left. If you have seen deer in the area you plan to hunt, about the only trick you can use to attract/hold a buck is to create a scrape.

Scrapes are visual, scent marker that deer leave on the ground to show their presence in an area and to mark territory. However, research shows that a scrape is usually used by more than one buck. Bucks of all ages and size can use a scrape. Just be patient. You may see several bucks and some does visit a mock scrape.

The more deer visiting your scrape the better, because the “real” deer leave additional scent and make the scrape more attractive. Many biologists believe that does use scrapes to tell bucks in the area that they are ready to breed and they will be in the area.

Scrapes are usually found along well-used trails. I like to make my mock scrape at points where deer trails come together and generally a few yards back in the timber from the edge of a field or opening and within sight and in shooting zone from my stand.