Windham: Firearms Deer Season drawing closer

» Did you set your clock back for the end of daylight saving time, or are you getting everywhere an hour early?
» Mark this coming Wednesday on your calendar. The U.S. Marine Corps will be 246 years old. Semper Fi!
Nebraska’s firearm deer season opens next Saturday. Here is a quick checklist to go over and see if you are ready:
» Is your rifle sighted in and in good condition for the hunt?
» Make sure you have the correct rifle and ammunition. Rifles must be able to develop a minimum of 900-foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards; pistols have to reach 400-foot-pounds at 50 yards, with factor loaded ammunition.
» Make sure you have your hunting permit and have verified that you are hunting in the correct area.
» Make sure that you have permission to hunt where you intend to be.
» Remember to wear 400 square inches of hunter orange color on your head, chest and back.
» Be sure of your target. Know your background and take care to not shoot elk by accident.
Be safe out there and have fun. Good Luck!
Mock scrapes
If you are late on getting out to scout your deer hunting spot, you literally only have a few days left. If you have seen deer in the area you plan to hunt, about the only trick you can use to attract/hold a buck is to create a scrape.
Scrapes are visual, scent marker that deer leave on the ground to show their presence in an area and to mark territory. However, research shows that a scrape is usually used by more than one buck. Bucks of all ages and size can use a scrape. Just be patient. You may see several bucks and some does visit a mock scrape.
The more deer visiting your scrape the better, because the “real” deer leave additional scent and make the scrape more attractive. Many biologists believe that does use scrapes to tell bucks in the area that they are ready to breed and they will be in the area.
Scrapes are usually found along well-used trails. I like to make my mock scrape at points where deer trails come together and generally a few yards back in the timber from the edge of a field or opening and within sight and in shooting zone from my stand.
My scape is roughly a foot wide and 18-inches long. Imagine a buck pawing at the ground and make your scrape look like that. One last tip: Create a “licking stick” directly above your scrape. Bucks like to rub their forehead glands on the stick and will also lick it with their tongue to leave behind more information for the next buck to “read.”
Winterizing boats
It is that time of the year to think about winterizing your boat. Two of the big items to concern yourself with are gasoline and batteries.
When it comes to gasoline, there are two schools of thought, either having a full or empty tank for the winter. I subscribe more to the “full tank” theory and the use of fuel stabilizers for winter storage. An empty gas tank can rust inside due to condensation. Condensation can also cause water to get into the fuel system — not a good thing.
By using a fuel stabilizer, like the commercial product Sta-bil, you can eliminate the breakdown of fuel and oxidation in the system. With most fuel stabilizers, you simply pour it in to the fuel, allow it to mix, run the engine a few minutes to get the fuel stabilizer throughout the system. It will protect the fuel all winter.
Batteries should be kept charged during the winter to prolong their service life. I use a ½-amp trickle charger so I don’t overcharge the battery. I run the charger for about 30 minutes at least once a month. Since my boat is stored outside over the winter, I remove the batteries and store them in the garage next to my work bench so they are easy to see and remember.
Salute to veterans
One final note for the coming week: We will observe Veterans Day on Thursday. Some folks will even get the day off as a holiday. It is a ritual that has been held since the Civil War in one form or another — and rightly so.
There is a bumper sticker I have seen occasionally that says, “If you can read this, thank a teacher.” I’ll add to that, “If you can read it in English, thank a Veteran!” If not for the sacrifices of our veterans and the grace of God, we could be reading it in Japanese, German or Russian.
If you know a veteran, thank them. If you know anyone on active duty or in the reserves, thank them for their service as well and say a prayer for every one of them standing in harms way.
And for those that understand: Semper Fi!