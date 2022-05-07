Windham: First gobbler of the season was a great hunt

First — Happy Mother’s Day to all that have earned the honor. You make the world a better place.

I hope those of you who are hunting turkeys this spring are having success. I finally had a chance to get out and start my turkey season. I’ve been traveling a lot and was about two weeks late in getting into the field. Between weather fronts, I got out into the hills north of town last Sunday, maybe 20 miles north, to hunt.

A landowner had been telling me about a flock of turkeys that he sees a couple of times a day moving though his pastures. Last Sunday dawned a beautiful day, so I decided it was time. I wanted to hunt with a classic double barrel I picked up in South Dakota a few years ago. I got it back to Nebraska, had it looked over to get a clean bill of health, and fired a few test shots to pattern it. It worked perfectly. I cleaned it up, and it has been in the vault ever since.

Back when I acquired it, I had run into a South Dakota rancher, probably in his mid-’70s at the time, while doing a magazine piece on prairie dogging. We began talking and the discussion turned to hunting and shotguns. He told me that he just happened to have an old double barrel shotgun that had been his grandfather’s in his pickup. My radar went up! His plans at the time were to take it to the Cabela’s store in Mitchell and trade it for a Benelli.

When he pulled it out of the tattered canvas gun case, I could tell by the hinge pin that is was a Parker. My radar was really up! Now I know that with that last sentence I have the full and undivided attention of any dedicated shotgun collector reading this column. Parkers are American classics and most shotgunners dream of owning one. I ended up getting it for a very good price! I drove all the way back to North Platte with a big smile on my face.

The shotgun turned out to be a Trojan model in very good condition. The Trojan model was an entry level shotgun to appeal to the common man. It had a retail price of about $25 back then, which was still more than a Winchester or a Remington when it was introduced in 1913.

The serial number in the breech told me that it had to be one of the first Trojans made. When I had the chokes checked, it was choked full in one barrel and had a European extra tight choke in the other barrel. This was a bit odd. None of my Parker references showed this barrel combination.

Over the next couple of years I had a couple of Parker authorities look it over. No one’s books showed this barrel combination being listed in the manufacturer’s records, but here it was. One of the Parker aficionados theorized that what I had was a salesman’s gun, a special run of sorts.

Back in the early 1900s, it was quite common to have competitive shooting contests in many towns on the weekends. With this extra tight choke, this Parker could shoot a tighter pattern much further than most guns. I can just hear the salesman telling onlookers that to shoot as well as he did they needed a Parker. It obviously outshot everyone else’s gun. I imagine this line sold a lot of guns back then.

On the day of my hunt I did a little bit of scouting earlier in the day to discover where the turkeys were moving and to find some cover to tuck myself away in for a hunt. Cover up in the Sandhills can be scarce!

I picked a spot where three cedar trees were growing close together and was near some fresh turkey tracks. The tracks were in a spot where the landowner had told me the turkeys frequented as part of their regular routine. I got into position about 5pm. I stood up to stretch about 5:45 p.m. and saw movement out in a pasture southeast of me. It was a mature tom, a couple jakes and 5 to 6 hens slowly feeding along about 400 yards away.

I sat back down and waited until I heard the gobbler. It was windy and I needed to be able to hear the tom to know that he would be able to hear me. He eventually sounded off about 150 yards out. I called back and he immediately answered. I called again and he gobbled back right back. I knew I had his attention.

I got quiet again and waited for the gobbler to come looking. I let about 20 minutes pass and called again. He gobbled right back. I could tell he was a lot closer. I couldn’t see him due to the lay of the land.

I did a short kee-kee-run after another 10 minute wait. He gobbled right back and puffed up into a full strut. I could now see the top of his fan just over a rise to the south of me. He came into view, still in full strut, thrumming, wings down and dragging. He was on a mission!

I answered back with a purr and he zeroed in on the sound and came right down a fence line toward me. He was now about 50 yards away. He got to a point where the barbwire was down and crossed over to my side of the fence.

He was 30 yards away and moving to my right and in a direction that would make him tough to shoot due to the cedar branches where I was sitting. I made another purr call and he reversed course and began coming closer.

When he reached a point where I had a clean shot through the cedar branches I made one last purr. When he heard my call he immediately stuck out his head/neck and thundered off a gobble. A load of No. 7 shot found the side of his head at 26 yards. It was an instant kill.

The gobbler weighed 23 pounds, had a 9½ -inch beard and 1¼-inch spurs. My 109 year old Parker still works pretty well!

Good luck to everyone still hunting spring turkeys. There is a little more than three weeks left in the season.