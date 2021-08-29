Windham: Get ready … get set … time to hunt!

Keep analyzing your hunting spot and look for places where you can sit in the shadows, preferably with the sun at your back. Shadows help mask movement and doves are very good at picking up movement. Sitting in the shadows makes it easier for you to see the doves coming in and harder for the birds to see you. And if you hunt with a dog, make sure you can control its movements as well. When you do find a spot to hunt, be careful not to sit up too high and silhouette yourself. Think about how the birds will see you as they fly toward you. A human shape can easily be seen from long distances if your form is in the skyline.

To help you further mask your movements, think about camouflage. It is not necessary to have the latest camo pattern or match your background perfectly, but you do need to look reasonably like the landscape. You probably shouldn’t wear a woodland camo pattern of dark greens and black if you’re sitting in a field of wheat stubble. It is more important to be still, regardless of what camo pattern you’re wearing.