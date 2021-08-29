Windham: Get ready … get set … time to hunt!

Counting today, T-minus three days to dove hunting season! The opening of dove season has been on the minds of many Nebraska hunters. The season begins Sept. 1 and runs through Oct. 30. If you’re not out there scouting your dove hunting spots now, you may be too late. Pre-season scouting is the single most important thing you can do to help make your hunt successful, especially if you plan to hunt public ground. All the good spots may be staked out by now, it is down to who gets there first on opening day.
One tip for while you’re scouting: Take a good look at the type of “structure” that is available in the area you’re hunting. When I say “structure” I’m using it in the same sense that you do for fishing. I believe that doves, like many species of fish, instinctively relate to certain types of physical features on the landscape, either natural or manmade. Doves tend to follow a daily routine and follow the same routes and patterns every day until pressured. You can find their flyways by spending some time in the field. Doves will fly along physical features on the landscape like draws, tree lines or canyons.
Setting up along these routes can be very productive. I look for trees with bare limbs or power lines near food sources in the area I plan to hunt. I believe doves like to fly to a elevated resting spot near their feeding area and look things over, watching for predators, before flying down to ground to feed.
Keep analyzing your hunting spot and look for places where you can sit in the shadows, preferably with the sun at your back. Shadows help mask movement and doves are very good at picking up movement. Sitting in the shadows makes it easier for you to see the doves coming in and harder for the birds to see you. And if you hunt with a dog, make sure you can control its movements as well. When you do find a spot to hunt, be careful not to sit up too high and silhouette yourself. Think about how the birds will see you as they fly toward you. A human shape can easily be seen from long distances if your form is in the skyline.
To help you further mask your movements, think about camouflage. It is not necessary to have the latest camo pattern or match your background perfectly, but you do need to look reasonably like the landscape. You probably shouldn’t wear a woodland camo pattern of dark greens and black if you’re sitting in a field of wheat stubble. It is more important to be still, regardless of what camo pattern you’re wearing.
Another thing I like to do for doves is use decoys. Doves are gregarious birds, so they look for other birds to join. Decoys can help you do this very effectively. I use both static and moving decoys. I set out a few of the static decoys on limbs near me and near the ground like they are feeding. I put the decoys with movement in the feeding area. One decoy rig I have looks like the decoys are wobbling around on the ground picking up seeds. I have a couple rotary wing decoys that I set on 8-foot poles and it looks like doves fluttering in to the feeding area. Decoys do draw in doves.
Not many hunters attempt to call doves, but it does work. I’ve used dove calls for years and I’ve seen birds change direction and come toward me after I called far too many times to think it is just a coincidence. There are several manufacturers that make dove calls that are easy to use, and inexpensive. Give it a try.
Now that you have everything else in place, you still need to be able to hit a bird in the air. With doves, that is easier said than done. Practice is what it takes to hit these swift little targets. One of the best training sessions I can think of is shooting skeet or sporting clays in a high wind. The targets really dance around, just like doves do.
The make, model or gauge of your shotgun is not as important as being able to hit what you’re aiming at. I’ve seen people do very well with nice over and under shotguns and I’ve seen hunters who did very well with an inexpensive, battered and weather-worm old pump gun.
Probably the best quote I have ever heard on dove hunting went like this, “Dove hunting is a lot like golf, it is very easy to screw it up.” A little pre-hunt planning and practice can really help make your time in the field successful.
Brule Gun Show
Two more dates to keep on your calendar are Sept. 11 and 12. This is the Brule Gun Show at the Brule Activity Center (Eighth and Oak streets). You can buy, sell or trade or simply display your guns or shooting related items during the show. An estimated 120 tables will be set up for this event, but more vendor/exhibitors are reserving spaces every day.
They have a very interesting raffle at this event. You can buy chances on winning the Gun Show Bucks pot. As I understand it, the pot is $500 and has to be spent with any vendor at the show. The organizers of the show tell me they plan to draw the winner at 1 p.m. so you have a couple hours to give a final look for what you’d like and make you purchase.
Admission for the event is $5 per day or you can get a two-day pass for $9. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12. Keep in mind this is Mountain Time. Call 308-287-2528 for more information.
PRSC Gun Show
On Sept. 18 and 19 the Platte River Sportsmen’s Club will be hosting its Gun and Knife Show at the D&N Event Center here in North Platte. Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19. Admission is $5 per day. Children 12 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult.
Refreshments and lunch will be available on site. There will be door and raffle prizes throughout the show, including a Nebraska Resident Youth Lifetime Hunting/Fishing permit. For more information, call 308-660-1937 or 308-530-0721.