Windham: Getting your new rifle ready for hunting season

» Verify there are no loose components in the rings or bases. Everything must be tight!

» Make sure you get the proper eye relief on your scope. Having the scope too far forward will cause you to see shadows or a have tunnel effect. You’ll have to stretch your head toward the scope to see the full field of view. If the scope is too far back, you may run the risk of getting whacked in the head when the rifle recoils; a condition known as Magnum Eye with veteran shooters.

Another problem I’ve noted over the years is with the hunter who has a new rifle and assumes that he has taken care of everything because his rifle was “bore-sighted” where they bought it. Bore-sighting is a method used to align your scope with the barrel by looking through the bore at a specific point and then seeing if your crosshairs are set close to the same point. This procedure will get you in the ballpark, but never consider it to be good enough to go hunting. I’ve seen bore-sighted rifles that shot fair and I’ve seen some that couldn’t hit the proverbial broad side of a barn.