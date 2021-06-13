Windham: Girls Scouts learn to cook like pioneers

When I do a class like this I like to take a group and divide them up between the numbers of dishes being prepared. In this case, one group would be in charge of the deep dish tortilla pie, another group would prepare the campfire-grilled veggies and the remainder would cook the apple cobbler. The Scouts decided which they wanted to do, and as happens quite often in these kinds of classes, they were more people in the dessert group than the others.

Tedder had bought all the groceries we needed, so we divided everything up to be with the dish being prepared. They followed the recipe and did all the work. It was a true hands-on experience and they got just a little bit of what it felt like to cook a meal on the Oregon Trail.

While the preparation and cooking were going on, I asked several of the girls what they liked about Scouting.

“I started in Scouting in kindergarten and just kept going,” said Hannah Sims of North Platte. “A couple of the best things I got to do were go to Washington D.C. and a NASA Space Camp. I really liked that.”

“I have a lot of friends in the Girl Scouts,” added Jordy Phillips of Curtis. “I really like that.”

“For me, just meeting the other girls and the diversity is what interests me,” said Courtney Kastens of Anselmo.