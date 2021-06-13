Windham: Girls Scouts learn to cook like pioneers

Every now and then you get a call or an email that just makes you smile. I had one of those recently when I got an email from Kat Tedder, program specialist for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. She wanted to know if I would be willing to conduct a class on Dutch oven cooking for a group of girls. Of course, I said yes.
Tedder has been working in this capacity since August 2019. She lives in Lincoln County, but her area of responsibility covers 16 counties. The territory extends east to Lexington, west to Ogallala, north to Valentine and south to McCook. That is quite a lot of real estate. She currently has 27 girls as part of her group. There were 11 and two additional girls who advanced on beyond this group because they have graduated from high school, but were not able to do anything like this last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, so Tedder invited them to be a part of the day.
We got the date and time figured out, then it was time for the first few big decisions: What were we going to cook. Tedder wanted to have the session be hands-on training for the Scouts and lunch at the end of the session. I suggested a main dish, a side dish and a dessert. I next sent Tedder several recipes for her review. The final menu would be deep dish tortilla pie, campfire-grilled veggies and an apple cobbler. The location was to be the Lincoln County Historical Museum. There is a big gazebo there that would be perfect for this class.
When I do a class like this I like to take a group and divide them up between the numbers of dishes being prepared. In this case, one group would be in charge of the deep dish tortilla pie, another group would prepare the campfire-grilled veggies and the remainder would cook the apple cobbler. The Scouts decided which they wanted to do, and as happens quite often in these kinds of classes, they were more people in the dessert group than the others.
Tedder had bought all the groceries we needed, so we divided everything up to be with the dish being prepared. They followed the recipe and did all the work. It was a true hands-on experience and they got just a little bit of what it felt like to cook a meal on the Oregon Trail.
While the preparation and cooking were going on, I asked several of the girls what they liked about Scouting.
“I started in Scouting in kindergarten and just kept going,” said Hannah Sims of North Platte. “A couple of the best things I got to do were go to Washington D.C. and a NASA Space Camp. I really liked that.”
“I have a lot of friends in the Girl Scouts,” added Jordy Phillips of Curtis. “I really like that.”
“For me, just meeting the other girls and the diversity is what interests me,” said Courtney Kastens of Anselmo.
All the preparations went well and now it was time to cook. For this session we used charcoal. Three piles of charcoal was poured out and lit. The tortilla pie and the apple cobbler were in Dutch ovens. The veggies were sliced up and wrapped in aluminum foil. The foil packet was placed directly on the coals. It did not take long for the aromas from each dish to be noticed, and it smelled good!
As the cooking progressed, the girls learned how to check how the Dutch ovens were doing and to turn them occasionally to eliminate any hot spots that might develop. When they saw steam venting from the seams of the veggie packets, they learned it was time to turn them over.
When the time came to eat, no one seemed bashful about eating. Each girl filled her plates and got down to the task at hand. I didn’t hear any complaints.
As Tedder mentioned earlier in the day, “Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character.” I think we helped that mission along.
I had a great time and I think the girls did, too!
More on crows
I got some great feedback from my article last Sunday about crows and their intelligence. Valerie Jackson lives in Maxwell and is a reader of my columns. She enjoyed the article about crows and it reminded her of a story about a crow in Arnold when she was a young girl.
“It was about 65 years ago and when we came into town there would be a crow that followed us around,” Jackson recalled. “I remember the crow being around for most of the summer. It was a very friendly bird and would land near you and say, ‘Hello.’ It would fly to other people I think it recognized and say ‘Hello’ to them, too.”
This particular crow may have been a pet at some time and was certainly habituated and comfortable around people. It seemed to genuinely enjoy the company of people.
“When there were baseball games at the park, the crow would go there to be around people. It would call strikes, balls and occasionally say ‘You’re out!’” Jackson continued. “During one game the crow was apparently bothering one player and he got disgusted with it. He took a bat and threw it at the crow. The bat hit it and killed it.”
Both Jackson and I agreed the bat throwing episode was unnecessary.
ATV/UTV news
For those of you who like to get on to the trails and into the backcountry — heads up. There are states that are enforcing laws on the maximum width of these vehicles. For example, South Dakota has a law stating that an ATV or UTV can only be 64 inches wide. I know of one North Platte outdoor enthusiasts that became aware of this law and measured his rig. He was over by a couple inches, so he had to buy new and narrower tires for his rig. Check the laws for wherever you do your off-roading.
Enjoy your time outdoors.