Windham: Have you considered any solar cooking?

With the hot weather we have had this summer, the topic of solar cooking has come up a couple of times. It is an interesting concept and one that decided to delve into more closely. Using solar energy to help with food preservation or preparation is nothing new but, it is getting another serious look. There is documented evidence of various cultures using the sun to dry fruits, vegetables, fish and meats back into the 1200s, but the practice certainly pre-dates recorded history. Even one of the colleges I work with for my Outdoor University workshops asked me if I could develop a course on solar cooking for them. I have done some very small scale “cooking” with a parabolic collector years ago. Solar cooking has always intrigued me so I took on the project.
Serious advancement of solar collecting/cooking began in the late 1680s when a German physicist, E.W. von Tschirnhousen, started experimenting with large lenses and mirrors. In one of his experiments he boiled water in a clay pot. This experiment was first reported in a study of solar cookers in 1767 by French-Swiss scientist Horace de Saussure.
Saussure was the first to record an effort to solar cook food. He built a miniature greenhouse with 5 layers of glass boxes turned upside down on a black table and reported cooking fruit. He later built a cooker of 2 pine boxes topped with 3 layers of glass, and later still added wool insulation between the two boxes. By 1770 he was predicting, “Someday some usefulness might be drawn from this device, for it is actually quite small, inexpensive, (and) easy to make.” A contemporary French scientist by the name of DuCarlu, added mirrors to a solar box and reported cooking meat in one hour. This may be the first true solar cooker documented. By 1797, Saussure had created the first working solar oven that was used outside the laboratory.
Around 1870, another Frenchman named Augustin Mouchot devised a box/oven heat trap and concave mirrors to create a solar oven, a solar still, a solar pump and ultimately the first solar steam engine. He saw great commercial potential for this invention in France’s sun-rich, fuel-poor colonies in North Africa and Asia.
During the mid-1940s, Dr. Charles G. Abbot, secretary of the American Smithsonian Institution, was the first recorded inventor of solar cookers in which the heat collector was outside in the sun but the cooker itself was inside a house, with heat carried from collector to cooker by circulating oil. A solar boiler pumped the hot oil into and insulated reservoir and the stored heat allowed cooking in the evening.
Working with the concept of solar cooking comes and goes and the evolution continues. Today, flat panel cookers and parabolic cookers are distributed in many third-world countries by various aid agencies. Boiling water and pasteurizing milk are two of the main uses for solar ovens. Solar ovens are very capable of boiling water and milk to kill bacteria.
In locales where they have a lot of sun, and an intense sun, solar cookers have a place. Those very poor areas of the world where they have high populations competing for any available fuel source, solar cookers can make a big difference.
The biggest drawback with a solar cooker is the time it takes to actually cook a meal. Two hours is about the minimum. For most meat dishes, cooking something like a roast, will take six hours or more.
A class I taught a few years ago covered the use of flat-plate and parabolic cookers. Just to see if it was practical, I designed a simple “cone cooker” that can be made for around $25. I’ve cooked small dishes with each style of collector I mentioned earlier. With my cone cooker I have created a recipe for personal size pizzas. It works quite well for this and I hope I can teach this class in North Platte someday.
Refraction
This tidbit came in from a reader who was getting frustrated with his bowfishing. He kept missing the fish (and I’m guessing he was shooting over them).
Bowfishing is like a physics experiment in action. Ever heard of refraction? Refraction is the change of direction of a light wave when it passes from one medium to another of a different density, as in this case, from air to water. Have you ever seen a stick or line that runs into the water and looks bent at the surface? This is refraction.
When applied to bowfishing, it means the fish is deeper in the water than it appears. A good rule of thumb is to aim at the lower edge of the fish and about six inches lower for every foot of depth that the fish is in the water. It takes some practice to get all this figured out, but that is part of the fun.
One more tip for bowfishing: Wear a good set of polarized sunglasses. Polarized sunglasses take much of the glare off the water and you will be able to see more fish.
Dove Hunting
Dove season starts Sept. 1 and that means we are only 10 days away! Are you ready for the 2021 dove season in Nebraska? When was the last time you practiced with your shotgun? Do you know where all your gear is? I have several battery operated decoys. I need to check if they are still working and get a fresh supply of batteries. The season runs through Oct. 30, but never take dove hunting for granted. A decent cold snap will bunch the birds up and move them south for the winter.
Nebraska hunters may see mourning doves, white-winged doves and Eurasian collared doves when in the field. All are legal to shoot and you can take 15 birds per day in any combination. Don’t forget to obtain your HIP number before you hunt. You must have that as well as your hunting permit and habitat stamp with you when you hunt.
Have a great week outdoors and good luck with all your upcoming hunting adventures.