Windham: Have you considered any solar cooking?

With the hot weather we have had this summer, the topic of solar cooking has come up a couple of times. It is an interesting concept and one that decided to delve into more closely. Using solar energy to help with food preservation or preparation is nothing new but, it is getting another serious look. There is documented evidence of various cultures using the sun to dry fruits, vegetables, fish and meats back into the 1200s, but the practice certainly pre-dates recorded history. Even one of the colleges I work with for my Outdoor University workshops asked me if I could develop a course on solar cooking for them. I have done some very small scale “cooking” with a parabolic collector years ago. Solar cooking has always intrigued me so I took on the project.

Serious advancement of solar collecting/cooking began in the late 1680s when a German physicist, E.W. von Tschirnhousen, started experimenting with large lenses and mirrors. In one of his experiments he boiled water in a clay pot. This experiment was first reported in a study of solar cookers in 1767 by French-Swiss scientist Horace de Saussure.