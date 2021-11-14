Windham: Have you ever heard of a Shattuck shotgun?

Those of you who read my columns regularly know that I am a historian of sorts. We live in a region of the country that fascinates me and feeds my interest in history, particularly the history of firearms.

We are at a crossroad of many sources of firearms traveling into the country. Explorers, fur traders, cattle trails, the Oregon Trail, Mormon Trail, homesteaders and the railroad were all avenues for firearms to show up in this part of the country, and a few of these guns stayed.

An example of one of these guns that stayed in the region is an old shotgun that showed up in the River Valley Gun Gallery recently. A customer brought in a Shattuck single barrel ring gun that had been his grandfather’s. It was called a ring gun due to a unique ring ahead of the trigger that you pulled to open the breech. Lynn Stockall, proprietor of the River Valley Gun Gallery, had not seen a shotgun like this before. The customer wanted to know if Stockall could clean it up so he could use it as a wall hanger.

As is with many old guns that find their way to Stockall, it was a bit rusty and needed some repair and a good cleaning. Who knows where this shotgun has been for the last 100 years or so. Stockall looked it over and determined that the action still opened and the shotgun was unloaded. He determined it was a 12 gauge.