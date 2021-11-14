Windham: Have you ever heard of a Shattuck shotgun?

Those of you who read my columns regularly know that I am a historian of sorts. We live in a region of the country that fascinates me and feeds my interest in history, particularly the history of firearms.
We are at a crossroad of many sources of firearms traveling into the country. Explorers, fur traders, cattle trails, the Oregon Trail, Mormon Trail, homesteaders and the railroad were all avenues for firearms to show up in this part of the country, and a few of these guns stayed.
An example of one of these guns that stayed in the region is an old shotgun that showed up in the River Valley Gun Gallery recently. A customer brought in a Shattuck single barrel ring gun that had been his grandfather’s. It was called a ring gun due to a unique ring ahead of the trigger that you pulled to open the breech. Lynn Stockall, proprietor of the River Valley Gun Gallery, had not seen a shotgun like this before. The customer wanted to know if Stockall could clean it up so he could use it as a wall hanger.
As is with many old guns that find their way to Stockall, it was a bit rusty and needed some repair and a good cleaning. Who knows where this shotgun has been for the last 100 years or so. Stockall looked it over and determined that the action still opened and the shotgun was unloaded. He determined it was a 12 gauge.
Historians and gun writers sometimes says that it was the .45 Colt Peacemaker pistol that tamed the west, but I feel the shotgun, the gun that was in every wagon, on every homestead and behind or over the door of most households did more to “tame” the west and keep order and peace on the landscape than any pistol. This was one of those classic relics of yesteryear that you wish could talk and relate its story.
Stockall called in Larry Golden, of rural North Platte, to look at the shotgun and asked him if he could do a bit of restoration on the gun. This was right up Golden’s alley. I’ve known Golden for over 30 years and I’ve seem him take firearms that looked like they should be used as fence posts and restore then back to functional, often new looking guns. He is a magician when it comes to gun restorations. Most recently he restored a Winchester 1897 pump shotgun for a friend of mine. When Golden completed his work, the 100-plus year old shotgun looked as if were only a few years away from the factory and in perfect working order.
It was about this time that I entered this sage. I had stopped by Golden’s to talk guns (imagine that) and he handed me the Shattuck. “Ever see a shotgun like this one?” Golden asked. I hadn’t. “Could you do some research on this one for me? I’d like to help Lynn get some information on this gun back to the owner?” My quest began!
Not much could be found on Shattuck’s early life, but Major Charles S. Shattuck served with the 6th Vermont Infantry in the Civil War. He apparently had a great interest in weaponry that interest was further enhanced by the war and it stayed with him after hostilities were over.
Shattuck experimented with various pistol designs for the next 10 years until he met Andrew Hyde, another firearms engineer. Most of their design were small revolvers.
In 1875, Shattuck and Hyde started a pistol manufacturing business in Springfield, Massachusetts. In February of 1877, Andrew Hyde and Major Charles S. Shattuck moved their Springfield pistol manufacturing business to Hatfield, Massachusetts, and developed a partnership with Mrs. Mary D. Porter, owner of the Thomas Meekin sawmill.
In 1878 Porter withdrew her partnership and the business was continued by Hyde and Shattuck. The company became known as the C.S. Shattuck Arms Company of Hatfield, Massachusetts. Documents show that company did business from 1878 to 1909.
In 1880 Shattuck bought out Hyde and continued to run the factory, turning out many revolvers. The gun shop was burned in 1881, but was immediately rebuilt on the same site. It was not long after this that Shattuck began to make single-barreled breech-loading shotguns. A few years later he began making double-barreled shotguns. At one point in the company’s history, Shattuck produced 15,000 guns per year.
Ultimately, Shattuck became best known for inexpensive handguns and his single barrel shotguns. One interesting side note I found in my research was that one young gunsmith that Shattuck hired was a gentleman named Oscar Fredrick Mossberg. Recognize that name?
I understand that the Shattuck shotgun that made its way to North Platte is on its way back to its owner. I hope he can pass it along to another generation.
Remington news
You may remember me writing about all the lawsuits, bankruptcies, new company acquisitions and the reformations of existing companies I wrote about a few months ago concerning Remington Arms Company. The oldest company in America that made firearms, Remington Arms Company has been producing firearms since 1816 in Illian, New York. The firearms side of the original company was sold to a group of investors and became RemArms.
RemArms announced last week that it will be moving its global headquarters from Ilion, New York to LaGrange, Georgia, as part of a $100 million expansion that will include a new manufacturing operation as well as a research and development center. RemArms said that along with the money injected into the Georgia economy, the company plans to create 856 jobs at its Troup County Georgia facility over the next five years.
“Georgia’s firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “I am a proud owner of some of Remington’s first-class product, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State. And yet another big manufacturing win for our state, I look forward to seeing the oldest firearms manufacturer in America thrive in Georgia’s pro-business environment.”
The unfriendly business climate in New York has further reaching impacts. Kimber is moving from New York to Alabama and Kahr Arms left New York for Greely, Pennsylvania. I think a lot of the firearms manufacturers in the New England states will be moving as well — stay tuned.