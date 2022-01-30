Windham: Here is something you don’t see everyday

With all the negative news in the world today, I thought it might be a nice diversion to just marvel at nature and what we have to see here. No talk of taxes, impending wars — just something we can enjoy and maybe say, “you don’t see that everyday.”

I was driving back to North Platte recently on U.S. Highway 30, east of Maxwell, and noticed a bit of movement in the tall grass off the right-of-way ahead of me. There on the north side of the highway was an unusual sight for here in the valleys. It was a young pronghorn. I saw a pronghorn doe in roughly the same spot 10 to 12 years ago.

Once upon a time, there were an estimated 60 to 80 million pronghorn on the Great Plains. Their range stretched from southern Saskatchewan to northern Mexico, west to Oregon and southwest through the Baja peninsula of California. There are some biologists and researchers who feel pronghorn may have outnumbered bison. That would make their historical numbers upwards of 120 million. Today, perhaps 1 million pronghorn roam the plains, mostly in Wyoming and Montana, but we have them in Nebraska.

They are unique species. Pronghorn are truly Native Americans. They are found only in North America and they have lived on the Great Plains for perhaps 1 million years.