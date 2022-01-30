Windham: Here is something you don’t see everyday

With all the negative news in the world today, I thought it might be a nice diversion to just marvel at nature and what we have to see here. No talk of taxes, impending wars — just something we can enjoy and maybe say, “you don’t see that everyday.”
I was driving back to North Platte recently on U.S. Highway 30, east of Maxwell, and noticed a bit of movement in the tall grass off the right-of-way ahead of me. There on the north side of the highway was an unusual sight for here in the valleys. It was a young pronghorn. I saw a pronghorn doe in roughly the same spot 10 to 12 years ago.
Once upon a time, there were an estimated 60 to 80 million pronghorn on the Great Plains. Their range stretched from southern Saskatchewan to northern Mexico, west to Oregon and southwest through the Baja peninsula of California. There are some biologists and researchers who feel pronghorn may have outnumbered bison. That would make their historical numbers upwards of 120 million. Today, perhaps 1 million pronghorn roam the plains, mostly in Wyoming and Montana, but we have them in Nebraska.
They are unique species. Pronghorn are truly Native Americans. They are found only in North America and they have lived on the Great Plains for perhaps 1 million years.
Pronghorn are known for their speed. They are the fastest land animal in North America. They are second only to the cheetah for overall speed across the ground. They have fantastic eyesight. Biologists have calculated that a pronghorn’s eyesight would be like us looking through a pair of 8-power binoculars. Generally speaking, if you are hunting and finally spot pronghorn, they have probably been watching you for 10 minutes.
So, if you see a pronghorn, particularly along Highway 30, you’ve seen something special.
SHOT Show news
The Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas just wrapped up last week. This is the show where anyone who manufactures anything associated with firearms or shooting unveils what is new for 2022 and this year’s show had plenty to see. I think I will call 2022 the Year of the Pistol. There was a renaissance of the Browning Hi Power. At least four companies unveiled updated and improved versions of John Brown’s classic pistol. The one I liked the best is the Springfield Armory SA-35. I just may need to own one of these.
AR pistols have been around for a while, but I don’t think I have ever seen so many variants of AR pistols before. These are semi-automatic “pistols” based on the AR-15 platform. Federal regulations allow the use of short barrels and a brace stock. The TG20 from Unique-ARs (unique-ars.com) was a classic example of this type of firearm, manufactured by a company born in an Idaho garage and that gradually developed into a major business reality. I like stories like this.
There is no way I can cover all the new products that I think would have good applications in Nebraska. However, there were several new items that jumped out at me and I think need to be mentioned.
Ammo
Browning introduced its 6.8 Western ammunition at SHOT. The Browning 6.8 Western Long Range Pro Hunter is a 175-grain bullet that is said to offer impressive long-range accuracy, low recoil and deliver lots of knockdown power when you need it for long-range hunting. It was designed to provide magnum power and accuracy in a short-action, non-belted cartridge that is tailored for AR platforms. I have not shot anything chambered for the 6.8 Western, but the ballistics look good. As with every new round that is introduced, the 6.8 Western is supposed to be the best.
When a new cartridge is introduced, I always think about an old adage I heard about fishing lures. That saying is, “New fishing lure catch more fisherman that fish.” I see this happening a lot with new ultra-hyped cartridges. A couple of examples from the past are the Roger .204 and the .224 Valkyrie.
When the .204 Ruger came on the scene a few years ago it was touted as the ultimate answer for varmint hunters. The few shooters I know that own .204s love them! It is a great niche cartridge. The problem is that not enough shooters accepted the .204 Ruger and not many rifles chambering the cartridge were made. Several manufacturers made the .204 in its day, but I think it is now down to three: Ruger, Savage and CZ. Cooper offers a .204 Ruger but it is almost a custom rifle and you’ll spend $3000-$3500 to get one.
The .224 Valkyrie came on the scene a couple of years ago. Have you seen much written about the cartridge since? And try to find ammo for either the Ruger .204 or .224 Valkyrie. I think that is an indication of the longevity of these cartridges.
Bullets
Berger debuted its new 30 caliber 245 Grain Long-Range Hybrid Target round. The 30 caliber LRHT boasts a high Ballistic Coefficient. A high Ballistic Coefficient is important for competitive shooters, long-range hunters and military snipers. It is critical when engaging targets beyond 1,500 yards. The new 245 Grain LRHT’s was developed with the U.S. Military and designed to increase long-range target hit percentage at 1,500-plus yards. It was built for large capacity cartridges such as the .300 Winchester Magnum, .300 Norma Magnum, 300 PRC and 300 Remington Ultra Magnum. I want to try these in my .300 Win Mag.
Parting comment
This is from a reader over in Brule that I’ve gotten to know. He travels to Texas every winter to fish some of the bigger reservoirs, and generally does very well. He sends me pictures of the days catch, but recently sent this. I’d call it an angler’s prayer, of sorts:
Lord grant me the serenity to accept the size of the fish I catch, the courage