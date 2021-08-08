Windham: Hope for those looking for ammunition

Even if you are only a casual shooter, you have probably been impacted by the current ammunition situation. COVID-19, supply issues, concerns with the president and Congress have all impacted the availability of ammo. I stopped in to talk with T.J. Harding, owner of the Minnow Bucket here is North Platte. Harding carries quite a line up of firearms and ammunition so I wanted to get a feel for the situation first hand, from a local retailer.
“I think things are getting better,” Harding began. “I’ve had conversations with several of my suppliers where they said they were getting email and on conference calls saying that the major manufacturers have ammo, but they are holding some back until it gets closer to hunting season.”
I asked why that was a concern and the answer was basically shooters hoarding and stockpiling ammo. The manufacturers know this is happening and are trying to ensure that some ammo will be available for hunters this fall.
“It is still difficult to find some ammo, but at least I’m getting some now ... more than I have been able to get, but not as much as I want or would be able to sell,” Harding added. “I have a pretty fair selection of calibers in stock right now. I may not have a specific bullet weight or bullet style, like a cartridge loaded with a Hornady SST bullet, but I probably have a similar cartridge that you can use for practice or sighting in your gun.
“As far as where I can get ammo, Norma has been very good, I’m getting more from Hornady and Winchester is getting better,” Harding said.
Another bright spot I saw this week is that the Remington ammunition plant in Lonoke, Arkansas, is up and running, almost at full capacity. If you regularly read this column you probably remember me writing about Remington going bankrupt last summer and selling off parts of the company. All of Remington’s ammo production facilities closed when the company went bankrupt. That left a shortfall of millions of rounds per day not being produced. A lot of our current ammo has its roots here.
Back in October 2020, Vista Outdoor, which is the parent company for top ammo brands like Federal Premium, CCI, and Speer, bought Remington ammunition and the Remington brand rights out of bankruptcy. Vista Outdoor executives worked with existing Remington ammo leaders to get the massive manufacturing facility in Lonoke back up and running. They hired back hundreds of employees and new employees to staff the facility. They are now making several million of rounds every day.
Remington ammunition is pushing hard to tell the story of its comeback. They are keenly aware that what is at stake is more than 200-year-old American company trying to get on its feet again, but they are also very aware that there has never been more of a demand for ammunition. Remington definitely has an uphill battle. Previous Remington owners, Cerberus Capital Management, made years of bad financial decisions that hurt Remington’s quality and reputation. Anyone remember the lawsuits surrounding the Model 700 rifles or the fiasco of the introduction of the R51 pistol? I wrote a lot about those issues, too.
Nick Sachse, the director of product management, has been with Remington for 29 years and reported that the Lonoke, Arkansas, plant is running 24/7 at about 80% to 90% production capacity. Remington ammunition is again making millions of rounds each day.
“Never in the history of this company has there been more demand for our products than there is today,” Sachse said. “We know that it’s still frustrating that you can’t find our product on every shelf that it was once on. But I’ll tell you this; very soon we’ll be making record levels of ammo.”
Remington’s immediate focus is on its most popular products like Core-Lokt hunting loads, UMC range loads and Nitro Steel shotshells. Sachse also said that within the next two months you will see some brand new products from Remington. The ammo side of things seems to be on the right track, but the proof will be when I can walk into a store like the Minnow Bucket and buy the ammo I’m looking for. As the old saying goes, “Talk is cheap.”
Plague problems
We hear that California is burning almost every night via the national media. If that wasn’t enough, now they are dealing with bubonic plague.
California officials have closed down areas near Lake Tahoe due to plague-infected chipmunks. El Dorado County spokeswoman Carla Hass said that the positive tests were found in chipmunks that had no human contact. El Dorado County Public Health Department also said that the plague is naturally present in some parts of California. The plague is an infectious bacterial disease that can spread through various wild animals and rodents, which can lead to humans being infected if they have close contact with the animals.
A South Lake Tahoe resident tested positive for the disease in September 2020, prompting Public Health Officer Nancy Williams to share the importance of taking precautions when hiking in the area.
“It’s important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking or camping in areas where wild rodents are present,” Williams said. “Human cases of plague are extremely rare but can be very serious.”
Doves
Dove season is just over three weeks away. Is your gear and shooting eye ready? It is time to dig out your hunting gear and get in a little shooting practice.