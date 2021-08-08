Windham: Hope for those looking for ammunition

Nick Sachse, the director of product management, has been with Remington for 29 years and reported that the Lonoke, Arkansas, plant is running 24/7 at about 80% to 90% production capacity. Remington ammunition is again making millions of rounds each day.

“Never in the history of this company has there been more demand for our products than there is today,” Sachse said. “We know that it’s still frustrating that you can’t find our product on every shelf that it was once on. But I’ll tell you this; very soon we’ll be making record levels of ammo.”

Remington’s immediate focus is on its most popular products like Core-Lokt hunting loads, UMC range loads and Nitro Steel shotshells. Sachse also said that within the next two months you will see some brand new products from Remington. The ammo side of things seems to be on the right track, but the proof will be when I can walk into a store like the Minnow Bucket and buy the ammo I’m looking for. As the old saying goes, “Talk is cheap.”

Plague problems

We hear that California is burning almost every night via the national media. If that wasn’t enough, now they are dealing with bubonic plague.