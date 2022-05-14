Windham: How did you spend your Mother’s Day?

I’m sure many of the mothers who may see this column perhaps got a card or had a nice dinner with their families or maybe got a present of some sort last Sunday. I know of three moms who spent their Mother’s Day on a Cub Scout campout, complete with thunderstorms! The outing took place at Camp Whispering Cedars at Lake Maloney.

It may not look like it to a casual observer, but it takes a lot of planning, preparation and legwork to put a weekend camping trip together for a group of Cub Scouts. There are meals to plan, groceries to get, hands-on events for the Scouts to organize, camping gear to round up and bring, plus a hundred little things to remember or do.

Delicia Mata recently became the official leader of the Arrow of Light den.

“The weekend was organized by Cub Scout Pack 293 that includes kindergarten through fifth graders,” she said. “Our Scouts do not crossover to the Boy Scout Troop until they are sixth graders. We hosted a three-day Cub Scout camp event that began (the evening of May 6) and went through Sunday afternoon.”

I have been adopted by Pack 293 as their “Outdoor Guy” and get invited to help out with activities from time to time. For this camp, I planned the Friday evening meal, and coached a few Scouts and moms assisting me with the preparations. Mata, and her son Desmond, got very involved in cooking up the main dish for the evening. The menu for this meal was a vegetable beef stew and two desserts — an apple crisp and cherry crisp.

The things I make in camp follow the mantra I use in all my cookbooks. The preparation and the dish itself must conform to my philosophy of “Quick, Simple Easy and Good.” One of the other parents who was watching dinner being made asked later, “Did I miss something? I only counted four ingredients in the stew and it tastes this good?” Yep!

“It is just so huge for the Scouts to learn how to cook simple meals like we did in the outdoors. It was delicious and healthy,” said Kristina Winchester, another mom who was involved in the weekend. “We camped out Friday night and had an astronomer come out and talk to us and identified planets. It was very cool.”

On Saturday, the Scouts practiced knot tying and had a little practice on how to make a quick tarp shelter for when you need shade or cover from an unexpected rain shower. The boys practiced tying the bowline, one of the most basic knots Scouts learn. They tied a square knot. The Pursik knot is part of their training outline, but a knot that is not often used. It came from mountaineering. It is a friction hitch used to attach a loop of cord around a rope and used in climbing, caving, rope rescue and zip lining. I showed them how to use the knot to stretch out and hold the tarp in place along a ridge line rope. It is a handy knot to have in your skill set.

Another skill they wanted to learn was how to tie down gear or something like a canoe or kayak to a trailer. This is definitely a skill needed by Scouts and others. For this session I showed the Scouts and parents that were interested how to tie a Ge knot and a trucker’s hitch. With these two knots you can lash down about anything. Better yet, both of these knots are “slip knots” so when you want to remove the rope you pull a tag line and the knot falls open. It is almost magic.

The last exercise I was involved in was to show the Scouts how to rig a temporary shelter for shade or to get out of the rain. The exercise began with running a ridge line rope between two trees about 5 feet off the ground. We used a 12-foot-by-16-foot tarp so our ridge line needed to be about 18-feet long. We sat the tarp on the rope and used the Pursik knot anchor the tarp to the ridge line. By pulling the Pursik knots outward we stretched out the tarp over the ridge line. The scouts then pulled out the ends of the tarp and staked it out to make the cover tight. They had a very functional shelter.

“The knot tying was so much fun. The kids loved it. Making the shelter was a good exercise too,” Winchester said. “It can make them ready for and emergency or to be camping on the own.”

“Later Saturday night we had heavy rains and a thunderstorm,” Mata said. “That caused several families to pack up and go back into town. Only three moms stayed through the night. A handful of people came back out Sunday morning to enjoy breakfast, complete our tree planting, hold our church service and of course do our cleanup duties.”

That sounds like quite a unique Mother’s Day, and way to go, moms.

Sporting clays

The Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club will be hosting a sporting clays shoot on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is a 100-rock, 10-station format. Rounds cost $40 for the first round, $35 for each additional round. If you want to get into the competition it will cost you a one-time fee of $5.

All shooters are welcome. You can shoot for fun or registered target can be requested. Lewis Class rules will be used for payout of prize money. If you need more information, call Al at 308-539-4597. Please bring only standard lead shells to shoot.

Campaign signs

OK — we got the primary elections out of the way last Tuesday, so that means I’m looking for any leftover campaign signs that are not planned on being used. The standard size campaign signs I use as target backers.

However, I am particularly interested in finding at least seven of the 4-foot-by-8-foot signs for use in a future article project. You’ll be impressed if I get to do my mega repurposing project. Call or email me and we will coordinate picking up your leftover signs.