Windham: How good are muzzleloading rifles really?

In Nebraska, the month of December is the muzzleloading season. I look forward to the muzzleloading season for two reasons; first, because I like the notion of hunting with a weapon similar to those forefathers and pioneers that created this country, and because there is far less competition in the field for other hunters. Far fewer hunters hunt with muzzleloaders than hunt with centerfire rifles. According to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission data, about 10,000 hunters use muzzleloading rifles in Nebraska’s black power season.
When contemporary in-line muzzleloaders came on the scene a few more hunters got involved. When the regulations allowed telescopic sights to be put on top of these modern in-lines, quite a few more hunters got involved in the sport. Modern in-lines are very similar to contemporary hunting rifles, and in many cases, look very similar. Look at a Remington Model 700 muzzleloader. At first glace it may be difficult to tell it from a Model 700 centerfire. Put a scope on a rifle like this and the majority of hunters can make 200 yard shots just about any day.
Me, I tend to stay more traditional with my black powder rifles. I love my flintlocks and caplocks rifles, but I have some in-lines too. The older style rifles conjure up images of Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett. Those of us that watched TV shows and movies about these famous frontiersmen probably have an image in their mind of what American wilderness looked like.
I also believe that that mental image shaped the way we looked at the world and probably shaped our country’s history to this point. However, I think that image and what it stood for is disappearing and we are losing our appreciation for our heritage and the sense of the rugged individualist. Maybe it is the connection to the past that my traditional muzzleloaders represent to me is the root of my desire to hunt with them.
A question I get a lot about muzzleloading rifles is whether they are as accurate or can shoot as far as a modern hunting rifle. The answer is ‘yes,’ and I’ll give you an almost unknown historical example:
A piece of history about the Civil War and accurate long-range rifles involved a Tennessee farmer named Jack Hinson. Hinson did not support the Civil War or secession. He wanted to remain neutral. He was gracious to all and even Ulysses S. Grant had been a guest at the Hinson farm for dinner. Hinson’s neutrality evaporated on a fall day when two of Hinson’s sons went hunting and were captured by Union troops. They were accused of being Southern sympathizers and were tied to trees and executed on the spot.
The lieutenant leading this detachment of the Iowa 5th Cavalry drew his saber and decapitated the young men. He then ordered that the severed heads be taken back to the Hinson farm and placed on the gateposts of the front yard, as a warning to other members of the family.
Jack Hinson was understandably both shocked and outraged. After all, hadn’t the Union general himself, Ulysses S. Grant, once visited Hinson’s plantation as a guest? Whatever kindness Hinson may have felt toward the North instantly and completely evaporated. He swore revenge.
Hinson, being an older man, did not hastily run off to join the Confederate Army. Instead, he developed a more calculated plan; one that would ultimately result in the deaths of many Union soldiers and sailors.
Hinson commissioned a special rifle with a local gunsmith. It was to be a .50-caliber, percussion-cap muzzleloader. It resembled a typical Kentucky rifle design except for two differences. It had a bigger and longer barrel than most rifles of the time, it weighed 18 pounds, and had none of the decorative brass ornamentation. Both of these attributes were ordered by Hinson. The long, heavy octagonal barrel would make the gun an excellent long-range shooter, and the unadorned gun would aid in its camouflage. Hinson already possessed excellent marksmanship skills.
Hinson’s first target for his new rifle was the lieutenant of the patrol that had killed his sons. Hinson shot him from a distance of 1,200 yards or so as the lieutenant was on horseback leading his column. Several months later, Hinson’s second victim was the soldier who had placed his sons’ heads on the plantation gateposts.
Hinson then relocated to the Tennessee River. One section of river, known as the Towhead Chute, narrowed and caused Union Navy gun boats and troop transports to slow down during their trip upstream due to the increased current. Hinson also knew that the soldiers and sailors on deck aboard those enemy vessels would be easy targets.
From his various vantage points high above the river valley, Hinson would rest his heavy rifle on tree limbs and shoot men 500 to 1,000 yards away. An excellent marksman, he used only open sights and historians have credited him with more than 100 kills. Soldiers on the boats often never even knew where the shot came from. Hinson’s shooting was so accurate that one boat even stopped in mid-stream, dropped anchor, and surrendered by running a white tablecloth up the signal mast. It was the first and only time in military history that an entire boat surrendered to a single man.
When Hinson saw the white flag he ceased fire, but had no idea what to do next. Neither did the boat captain. The boat remained motionless in the river for hours, but when no Confederate soldiers swarmed from the woods to take command, the captain eventually raised the anchor and the ship moved on. The incident was one of the strangest during the American Civil War.
Jack Hinson and his rifle became such a menace to Union forces that specific orders were issued to either capture or kill him. He was never taken. Jack Hinson died peacefully in 1874, largely unknown to history — but now you know. American-made muzzleloaders set a new standard for accuracy in the post Civil War era. They were some of the finest crafted rifles in the world and are still highly sought after.