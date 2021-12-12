Windham: How good are muzzleloading rifles really?

Hinson then relocated to the Tennessee River. One section of river, known as the Towhead Chute, narrowed and caused Union Navy gun boats and troop transports to slow down during their trip upstream due to the increased current. Hinson also knew that the soldiers and sailors on deck aboard those enemy vessels would be easy targets.

From his various vantage points high above the river valley, Hinson would rest his heavy rifle on tree limbs and shoot men 500 to 1,000 yards away. An excellent marksman, he used only open sights and historians have credited him with more than 100 kills. Soldiers on the boats often never even knew where the shot came from. Hinson’s shooting was so accurate that one boat even stopped in mid-stream, dropped anchor, and surrendered by running a white tablecloth up the signal mast. It was the first and only time in military history that an entire boat surrendered to a single man.

When Hinson saw the white flag he ceased fire, but had no idea what to do next. Neither did the boat captain. The boat remained motionless in the river for hours, but when no Confederate soldiers swarmed from the woods to take command, the captain eventually raised the anchor and the ship moved on. The incident was one of the strangest during the American Civil War.