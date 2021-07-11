Windham: Is that water safe to drink?

We are blessed in this part of the country. We have good water. If the pioneers only knew that they had plenty of water just feet below them as they passed across this country on the Oregon Trail, Nebraska would have been settled a lot quicker.

We take water for granted. We have grown up knowing that when we were thirsty we simply turned on a faucet and we had water. We can wash our clothes and cars, and water our lawns. We have it pretty good. Many parts of the world envy us.

Yet they are still occasions where we need water and it might not be immediately available. Imagine working up in the Sandhills this last week. It was hot. You work in that type of environment and you will get thirsty. Imagine that you are hot and parched and you see a windmill pumping to a stock tank. I know I’ve taken a drink from stock tanks without thinking about it, but is the water really safe to drink?

The epitome of clean water is supposed to be a mountain stream cascading down the side of a mountain. There are beer and bottled water companies that use this image. We’ve all seen movies where a Native American, pioneer or a mountain man kneels down, cups their hands and gets a sip of water. Can we still do that today? A more modern image is a hiker dipping their water bottle into a mountain stream and then taking a long drink.