Windham: Is that water safe to drink?

We are blessed in this part of the country. We have good water. If the pioneers only knew that they had plenty of water just feet below them as they passed across this country on the Oregon Trail, Nebraska would have been settled a lot quicker.
We take water for granted. We have grown up knowing that when we were thirsty we simply turned on a faucet and we had water. We can wash our clothes and cars, and water our lawns. We have it pretty good. Many parts of the world envy us.
Yet they are still occasions where we need water and it might not be immediately available. Imagine working up in the Sandhills this last week. It was hot. You work in that type of environment and you will get thirsty. Imagine that you are hot and parched and you see a windmill pumping to a stock tank. I know I’ve taken a drink from stock tanks without thinking about it, but is the water really safe to drink?
The epitome of clean water is supposed to be a mountain stream cascading down the side of a mountain. There are beer and bottled water companies that use this image. We’ve all seen movies where a Native American, pioneer or a mountain man kneels down, cups their hands and gets a sip of water. Can we still do that today? A more modern image is a hiker dipping their water bottle into a mountain stream and then taking a long drink.
According to survival experts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Parks Service, you should never drink water from a natural source that you haven’t purified, even if the water looks clean. Water in a stream, river or lake may look clean, but it can still be filled with bacteria, viruses and parasites that can result in waterborne diseases, such as cryptosporidiosis or giardiasis.
The global hydrological cycle is such that harmful bacteria, viruses or parasites can move long distances and fall back to earth as rain and into any water source, almost anywhere in the world. To be safe, you need to purify all sources of natural flowing or standing water. Purifying water requires filtering out large particles and treating the water to negate harmful elements.
Think about any stream or the North Platte River for a moment. These waterways are the runoff corridors from hundreds of thousands of acres. Imagine what the runoff may carry. If you want to see a great example of how we can mess up our water without any major spills for accidents, go to the end of the storm drain that is connected to Walmart’s parking lot where it empties into the South Platte. You can definitely see a sheen of oil on the water. The oil comes from every drip that falls from parked cars and then the rain washes it to the storm drain. You probably haven’t thought about that before.
Floods can be a big issue, too. Flood waters not only inundate property but it picks up pollutants from anything lying in its path. Flood water can overrun sewage lagoons and wash those contents downstream as well. How can you personally contend with something like that?
So how do you treat to water to make it safe to drink? Boiling water is probably the most common way to kill any organisms that could cause disease. The CDC recommends filtering any water through some cloth or paper towel to remove most of the particulate. I carry coffee filters with me and five or six coffee filters stacked together do a fine job of clearing up the water.
Next, heat the water to a rolling boil for one minute. If you have them, pour off your filtered and boiled water into clean containers. My next step is to add water purification tablets. If you don’t have these kinds of tablets, a few drops of bleach per gallon will work, too.
Assume any water in our part of the country is also contaminated with oils, pesticides or insecticides. Filters made with paper — lots of paper — can help here. It will be a slow process, but you can get water you can drink.
I have my own personal drinking water purification systems. They are not big or costly. It is about 1-inch in diameter, 10-inches long and looks like a big straw. That is exactly what it is — a big drinking straw. Cost is about $20.
It is called the LifeStraw and it is a personal water filter. It has a built in filtration system and can filter about 400 gallons of water. That is enough to get you through almost any emergency or survival situation.
Check out LifeStraws via the internet. There are a few other makes and models that do the same thing and they cost roughly the same. If you need to make water for a group, or your family, there are units that can do this as well.
The key is to think about what you’d do in a situation where clean water was not available and have the right tools to use.
Summertime catfishing
When the weather gets really hot, it’s tough to think about fishing. Sitting out on a bank or in a boat with the sun beating down on you does not seem like a way to have fun. At this time of the year, I beat the heat by going nocturnal. Nighttime fishing can be done for many species, but one of my favorites is catfish.
Catfishing at night has a lot of advantages:
» There are fewer anglers to contend with.
» It is cooler in the evening, whether you fish from the shore or a boat.
» You don’t need a lot of fancy equipment.
» There are many good catfishing opportunities nearby (not a lot of cost in fuel to get there).
» You can take a nap while you’re fishing.
» Catfish are excellent table fare.
My basic rig for channel catfish is a 7 to 8 foot medium action rod and a good spinning reel, spooled with a minimum of 10-pound test line. For flatheads, I rig much heavier.
Cut baits, commercial stink baits or a glob of night crawlers all catch catfish. I like to use a 5/0 or bigger circle hook. If all of this is in place, all I need is a comfortable place to sit and a little bug spray and I’m set.
Locally, Lake Maloney is a good spot — fish off of Kansas Point. Sutherland Reservoir has a great reputation for being a good catfishing spot and Lake McConaughy produces some very nice channel catfish in its western reaches.
When the time comes that it gets just too hot, chase your regular fish quarry, think about giving catfishing a try.
Have a great time outdoors!