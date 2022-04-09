Windham: Last minute tips for shotgun turkey hunting

Nebraska’s spring shotgun turkey season is here! Yesterday was the opening of our special youth season. The rest of us shotgunners will have to wait until next Saturday, April 16. For those of us hunting in the regular shotgun season, it is time to get your gear ready and your scouting finished up. Toms have really started strutting in the last week. Our spring turkey season runs until May 31. Good luck.

I always get questions about various aspects of turkey hunting, gear questions and tactics questions, this time of the year. There are too many good questions to discuss in a column like this, so here is a collection of the most asked questions and an answer.

We’ll talk about gear first — If you are a minimalist, you will take your hunting permit, a couple turkey calls, shotgun, shells, your camouflage clothing, a collapsible decoy and maybe a bottle of water. Your gear is capable of being carried in a small pack. You travel light and quickly.

Gear junkies are a different story. There is nothing lightweight about a real gear junkie. Going afield for turkey season requires, your hunting permit, about a dozen turkey calls, locator calls (owl, crow and coyote at a minimum), shotgun, shotgun sling, shells, extra shells, several styles of camouflage clothing, camo gloves, camo facemask, a multi-pocket turkey hunting vest, binoculars, trail cams, GPS, digital camera, canteen, MREs, pop-up blind, hunting chair, flashlight, insect repellant or mesh bug suit, pruning shears, a whole flock of turkey decoys — including the radio controlled and motorized models — and an ATV to carry everything to your hunting spot. If you are a true gear junkie, you should be heading into the field today so that everything is ready to go by opening day.

Now on a more specific level, here are some of the questions I get:

» What is the best gauge shotgun to use for turkey hunting?

Any gauge will work. You just have to be able to put the shot on a vital area. I’ve killed turkeys with 12 gauges and with .410 shotguns. I just had to hunt within the limitations of the shotgun’s capabilities. Patterning the shotgun you intend to use is the most critical thing you can do. This will tell you how far you can make a shot and consistently kill a gobbler.

» Do you have a specific shotshell and load you recommend for turkey hunting?

No. Every shotgun and choke combination shoots differently. You need to get several different brands of shells to test in your particular shotgun. I will say that I am a proponent of more shot on the target than bigger shot. I recommend shooting 6, 5 or 4 size shot.

» Do I really need a special tight choke to hunt turkeys?

They do make some very good specialty chokes for turkey hunting, but you don’t absolutely have to get one for your shotgun to be successful. Just think about all the turkeys over the years that were killed with shotguns that had fixed chokes. Again, this is a case of patterning your shotgun and knowing how it and where shoots. Do a little practicing and you’ll know if you have a good shot lining up when the time comes.

» What kind of camouflage should I use for turkey hunting?

The type or brand name on your camo is not as important as getting a camo pattern that matches your surroundings. Desert camo like you saw our troops wearing in Operation Desert Storm is not a good choice for hunting in cedar canyon country or thick river bottoms, especially as things begin to green up. Think about where you will be hunting and pick a camo pattern that matches the colors surrounding you the best. Always keep in mind that other hunters are almost always in full camo, seeing and clearly identifying your target is critical whether you are using a bow or a shotgun. Never release an arrow or pull the trigger unless you are absolutely certain of your intended target.

» Do I need a ground blind to hunt turkeys?

No, you don’t absolutely need a ground blind but they do come in very handy, especially if you are mentoring a younger hunter. Movement betrays more hunters than any other reason and is most often why a hunt gets busted. Turkeys see very well and pick up movement as well as any animal I’ve ever hunted. I had a turkey biologist tell me once that turkeys have the ability to pick up movement and translate that into a threat about eight times faster than other prey animals. I have no idea how he qualified that statement, but he had a Ph.D. in turkeys. I do know that I’ve seen how effective a turkey’s sense of sight and danger avoidance can be. A ground blind can cost $25 to $400. What is your budget for turkey hunting this year?

» Do you recommend using decoys for turkey hunting?

Yes. I think turkey decoys are a great asset in the early season. However, as the season wears on, toms get shy of decoys, especially big gobbler decoys. Younger toms have probably had their butts kicked a few times by late season, so they want no part of a big bird in full strut. Put away the decoys by mid-May and use a jake and breeding hen decoy set up to entice the Boss Gobbler.

Send me some pictures of your successful hunt. You might even end up in a future column with your story!

Banquet time

The North Platte chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be hosting its annual banquet on April 22 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Tickets are $40 per person, $50 per couple and Greenwing tickets (age 17 and younger) are $17. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be at 7 p.m. There will be more than 20 guns given away the night of the banquet. The banquet will feature a ladies table, kids corner, live and silent auctions — something for just about everyone. If you would like more information, call Trevor Sewald at 308-520-8279 or Justin Zirnig at 308-520-7808.