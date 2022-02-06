Windham: Looking forward to springtime in Nebraska

You have probably heard by now but Punxsutawney Phil was pulled from his burrow around 7:35 a.m. ET and reportedly saw his shadow. Tradition says that we’ll have six more weeks of winter.

I’m not sure of the validity or accuracy of this tradition, but if I were dragged out of a nice warm bed at O-Dark-Thirty, lifted over the head of some guy in a frock coat and top hat, then waved around in front of a bunch of people I didn’t know, I’d probably have a less than positive outlook on the day. Is it any wonder that he predicted something unpopular? I guess we’ll see what Mother Nature has in store for us.

Many of our hunting seasons have closed, the general waterfowl seasons are all but done, rabbit season will run until the end of February, but don’t put your shotgun away yet. The 2022 Nebraska Light Goose Conservation Order begins Thursday and it is a long season, too. For our region, the season will run until April 5. Shooting hours are from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sun set.