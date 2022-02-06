Windham: Looking forward to springtime in Nebraska

You have probably heard by now but Punxsutawney Phil was pulled from his burrow around 7:35 a.m. ET and reportedly saw his shadow. Tradition says that we’ll have six more weeks of winter.
I’m not sure of the validity or accuracy of this tradition, but if I were dragged out of a nice warm bed at O-Dark-Thirty, lifted over the head of some guy in a frock coat and top hat, then waved around in front of a bunch of people I didn’t know, I’d probably have a less than positive outlook on the day. Is it any wonder that he predicted something unpopular? I guess we’ll see what Mother Nature has in store for us.
Many of our hunting seasons have closed, the general waterfowl seasons are all but done, rabbit season will run until the end of February, but don’t put your shotgun away yet. The 2022 Nebraska Light Goose Conservation Order begins Thursday and it is a long season, too. For our region, the season will run until April 5. Shooting hours are from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sun set.
There is no limit on the number of birds you can take in a day, or have in your possession. There is no limit to the number of shells you can have in your shotgun and electronic calls are legal for this season. Just about anything short of anti-aircraft batteries are OK for spring snow goose hunting. You are still required to have a hunting permit, HIP number, non-toxic shot and meet hunter education requirements as prescribed by Nebraska law to hunt in this season.
And why is this such an open season? Simply put, there are just too many of these geese and the spring season is part of a management plan to reduce the overall numbers, particularly the mid-continent flock — the flock we get to hunt. Snow goose populations have grown far beyond anyone’s estimations in the last 40 to 50 years and it is still growing.
The population estimate today is 5 to 6 million birds and that number is threatening to destroy the bird’s own breeding and nesting habitats through overpopulation. It also threatens other species that use the same habitat. Some biologists estimate that 1.5 to 2 million snow geese is the optimum number of birds for the habitat to sustain.
The history of snow goose hunting in America is quite interesting. In the early 1900s hunting snow geese was severely restricted due to low population numbers. Now, the snow goose is one of the most abundant species of waterfowl on earth! In America and Canada, increases in agricultural productivity has provided more winter food sources for snow geese in the form of waste grain and other food products. This has certainly helped create the population boom.
Today, instead of restricting hunting opportunities, the spring conservation hunt is designed to try and manage the total population. Biologist feel the population must be reduced to halt the destruction of the breeding grounds so it can recover and sustain both the geese and the other species that depend on the same ecosystems.
Nebraska’s season is divided into three zones. We are in the west zone. There are special restrictions on where you can hunt and a slight difference in the days you can hunt depending on what zone you are in. Pick up a copy of the “2022 Nebraska Light Goose Conservation Order” pamphlet to get all the details.
Eyes on the sky
Sandhill cranes could show up any day now. Regardless of what Punxsutawney Phil says, the cranes returning to Nebraska is one of the true signs of spring for me! We have a little bit of a warm up now, and weather is the greatest determining factor for when the cranes arrive. If there is no severe winter weather in our region, cranes have been known to arrive in Nebraska as early as Valentine’s Day. More cranes will appear each day and their numbers build to a peak that occurs around the middle to latter part of March.
Weather also dictates how long the cranes will stay. Six weeks to two months can be the average stay time, but a late winter storm may cause the cranes to fly back south. If that happens, they won’t be gone long. As soon as the weather clears the cranes will return.
Bird club meeting
Want to participate in the second largest outdoor activity? It is easy and it’s free. The Tout Bird Club will meet Monday night from 6 to 7 p.m. at the North Platte Library. The meeting is open to all who are interested.
Passing of a legend
Nebraska lost a one-of-a-kind outdoorsman this week. Dick Turpin died. I have known Turpin for 25 years or so and have shared many campfires and many laughs with him. He was literally a legend within the outdoor community in Nebraska, especially archery.
There is not enough room to give Turpin a formal farewell in the room I have left for this column — that will come later. For right now, all I’ll say is that he will be missed greatly and many stories will be told about him for years to come.
Vaya con Dios, amigo ... Te veré en el campamento del otro lado!