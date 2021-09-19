Windham: Mobility can make all the difference for some

Hunting in Nebraska is one of the most fun things I do. White-tailed deer hunting in Nebraska may be the pinnacle of my hunting year. I enjoy the planning, the scouting and all the pre-hunt preparations. While it may seem difficult at times for me to get where I want to scout a deer, I can’t even begin to imagine how much of a challenge it would be if I had to do it from a wheelchair. That is the situation for a local hunter, Trent Wiese.

I first met Wiese when he attended one of my Outdoor Seminars at Mid-Plains Community College. That had to be 12 to 15 years ago. I was impressed with his knowledge of the outdoors and outdoor related activities, but most of all I was impressed with his attitude toward life.

Wiese was severely injured in an automobile wreck in 1996. He was driving on the highway north of Benkelman and hit an Angus steer. The accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. It may have slowed him down, but it never stopped him from following his passions.

Wiese has always been a hunter. Even after his accident, he and his Dad pondered, designed and engineered adapted techniques to keep him in the field. He hunts from a motorized wheelchair with an adapted tree stand rifle rest mounted to the frame of his chair. While this does give him some additional capabilities, a chair on wheels has limitations once you get off the pavement.