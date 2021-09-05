Windham: Nebraska’s dove hunting season is underway

The Eurasian collared dove is not migratory. It can tolerate the winters quite well and is a very urbanized bird. It seems to actually prefer living in towns rather in the countryside, although is does make daily forays out into croplands to feed. While the Eurasian collared dove does eat a lot of the same food sources as the mourning dove, there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the mourning dove having enough to eat.

I had heard of a spot northwest of town that sounded like a good place to check out. When I first saw the spot months ago there were large patches of wildflowers and other seed producing plants. There was water nearby, roosting trees and power lines close by. The birds like to land on the elevated perches and look over the area before dropping in to feed or get water. This spot seemed to be a classic dove hunting spot with everything you need for a good hunt.

However, between the time I first saw it and opening day, the landowner had contracted with a custom haying outfit. When they cut the hay they also cut down the majority of the habitat that drew doves to the area.

I was able to get into the field with a couple of my regular hunting buddies late in the afternoon on opening day. Larry Golden and Scott Heinzen were my hunting companions.