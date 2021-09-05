Windham: Nebraska’s dove hunting season is underway

Nebraska’s 2021 dove season opened last Wednesday! The day dawned damp, misty and cool, but the afternoon brought sunshine and some decent weather. The drought across the prairie impacted the dove populations a bit this year, but there are still an estimated 250 to 300 million birds in North America.
In Nebraska we generally see a good share of this total pass through the state as they head south for the winter. It only takes a couple nights of temperatures in the 40s to get the birds moving south. The first to leave are generally the mourning doves. White-winged doves are the next to head south. Nebraska hunters can see three different subspecies, the two I’ve already mentioned and the Eurasian collared dove.
The mourning dove is the traditional dove of the Great Plains. This bird has been part of the plains since there were plains. This bird is also known as the American mourning dove, the rain dove and has also been called the turtle dove. It was once commonly called the Carolina pigeon and Carolina turtledove. It is the most abundant gamebird in North America. As many as 70 million birds have been harvested by hunters in a year. Mourning doves maintain their numbers by being prolific breeders. Throughout most of the plains states, a pair of these birds can raise up to six broods of two young each in a single year.
The wings of the mourning dove make a unique whistling sound upon take-off and landing, so you can easily identify them in the field. They are very strong fliers and can reach speeds of 55mph. Hunting them tests the skills of the best shooters. Just imagine trying to hit something the size of a tennis ball that is bouncing around in the air at 55mph. It humbles a lot of shooters.
The white-winged dove is related to the mourning dove, but a slightly larger and bulkier bird. They have a distinctive white leading edge to their wings and a dark cheek patch. Traditionally the white-wing has been a summer resident in the southwestern states. However, decline in its native habitat has caused the bird to adapt and expand its range. It definitely seems to be expanding its range to the north and can be found in Nebraska. I have taken white wing doves the last few years during my hunts. They adapt quickly to altered habitats and do well in farmlands, pastures, and planted shelterbelts grasslands. They are also an important pollinator of the giant saguaro cactus in their native range. They are not quite as fast a flyer as the mourning dove, but still a very challenging target for hunters.
Lastly, the Eurasian collared dove can now be found in most of Nebraska. Although it is an invasive species, it does have an interesting story. It can also be hunted year-round in Nebraska!
As its name implies, this bird comes from southern Europe and Asia. As far back as the early 1800s, the bird was known to be in Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Iran. Then, for whatever reason, the bird began to expand its territory. It moved across Europe and northward above the Arctic Circle in Norway. It has established breeding population wherever it goes.
It was accidentally introduced to North America in 1974 when about 50 birds that were being shipped to a bird breeder in Bahamas escaped. It did not take long to make the hop to Florida and move quickly across much of North America. They were fist documented in Nebraska in 1997.
The Eurasian collared dove is not migratory. It can tolerate the winters quite well and is a very urbanized bird. It seems to actually prefer living in towns rather in the countryside, although is does make daily forays out into croplands to feed. While the Eurasian collared dove does eat a lot of the same food sources as the mourning dove, there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the mourning dove having enough to eat.
I had heard of a spot northwest of town that sounded like a good place to check out. When I first saw the spot months ago there were large patches of wildflowers and other seed producing plants. There was water nearby, roosting trees and power lines close by. The birds like to land on the elevated perches and look over the area before dropping in to feed or get water. This spot seemed to be a classic dove hunting spot with everything you need for a good hunt.
However, between the time I first saw it and opening day, the landowner had contracted with a custom haying outfit. When they cut the hay they also cut down the majority of the habitat that drew doves to the area.
I was able to get into the field with a couple of my regular hunting buddies late in the afternoon on opening day. Larry Golden and Scott Heinzen were my hunting companions.
We packed our gear to areas with remaining tall flowers and weeds. Heinzen and Golden set up along the southern border of this hunting area, near a fence line. I set up further west near some round bales. The plan was to cover several approach angles into the area so hopefully someone would always have a shot and yet maintain safe zones of fire.
I put out my decoys and waited ... and waited. Heinzen was the first to get a shot. Maybe 20 minutes later, Golden knocked down a dove that flew over him. I keep watching but never got a shot. I’m still babying my right shoulder due to the surgery I had and was only using a .410. Nothing I saw came within range. Oh, well — that’s how it goes sometimes. There is almost two months of the season left, so I’ll get out again.
Torch Zapper
I can tell you right now, this will be on my 2021 Christmas Wish List. It is the Torch Zapper patio light by Skeeter Hawk. It looks like a tiki torch except it is electronic, has no flame, has a very realistic flame look, does not get hot to the touch and it is a bug zapper.
I’ll have more about this product in the future. The only concern I have now is how to get a picture of it that does it justice and then show you in a column! It will have to be a color photo. I am so impressed with this light that I may have to get a few more and ring my patio with them and enjoy the fall evenings that will be here soon.
You can find these lights at Cohagan Battery here in North Platte and the cost is $50. Check it out!