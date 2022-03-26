Windham: Nebraska’s spring archery turkey season is open

Things are heating up in the world, if you are a tom turkey. Spring is the mating season and I have been watching several flocks. I can tell you that the toms are strutting. Nebraska’s spring turkey archery season began last Friday and I know several local archers that could not wait any longer. Good Luck!

Spring turkey hunting is addictive. This type of hunting can combine the anticipation of deer hunting with the excitement of calling and possibly point blank shooting of waterfowl over decoys. In either case, it is a guaranteed adrenaline rush.

For you shotgunners out there, you should be scouting your hunting area right now. Like all other creatures, turkeys need good habitat. Good turkey habitat includes a steady food source, water and roosting areas.

Finding the feeding areas may be the quickest ways to locate turkeys. Areas with new plant growth, left over grains from previous harvests and mast crops like acorns are good places to begin scouting.

Scout along the edges of fields or tree lines and look for tracks, feathers, droppings, scratch marks and don’t forget simply listening for the sounds of turkeys. If you hear birds, you’ve hit the jackpot.

Turkey hunting is difficult enough with a shotgun, but with a bow — that adds a few more layers of difficulty. Compound bows are fine, but I prefer my recurves or longbows. One of my favorite bows is a modern replica of a Mongolian horse bow. This is a bow like Genghis Khan and his horde used to ransack most of the Asian continent some 800 years ago.

I really like this bow. It is short, so light, but powerful. It is a perfect combination for a bow that was meant to be shot from a galloping horse.

I try to stay very traditional with this bow by using cedar arrows, real feathers for the fletching and a broadhead that looks like it could have been forged and hammered a thousand years ago. I like the challenge of hunting in this fashion.

I’m still healing up from shoulder surgery so pulling a bow could present a challenge. This may be my excuse for using a crossbow for this season. I’ve hunted with crossbows a couple of times in the past for magazine articles. Those crossbows were super high-tech compound rigs. That performed great, but I did not like them and they went back to the manufacturers. I do like the concept of hunting with a crossbow, especially for any hunter who may have difficulty pulling a traditional bow. That caused me to begin searching for a recurve style crossbow. I finally found a Barnett Wildcat 150-pound pull rig. This is more my style.

Calling in a tom is another challenge. A hunter must practice and master several basic calls to be effective. The best way to learn the different calls is to be in the field, hear the calls the turkeys are making and imitate those sounds. If you can’t get into the field regularly, there are quite a few ‘how-to’ cassette tapes or videos sold that will be a great help to you in learning different calls.

One of the best at calling is Matt Morrett. Morrett is a master and has won more than 50 national championships. I have had the opportunity to hunt with Morrett on several occasions and I always learn something. When asked about his philosophy about calling he had some very interesting comments.

“I like to get a big gobbler all cranked up and then play hard to get,” Morrett said. “I used this technique one spring in Georgia and got a group of turkeys all fired up on the roost. I kept the toms talking when suddenly a hen began calling aggressively. I gave it right back to her and in five minutes I had the whole flock in my lap. Just use an excited rhythm and you’re good to go.”

Morrett said that you can get the right sounds you need for calling from both diaphragm and friction calls. He often uses both a diaphragm call and a stick and slate call when hunting.

Distance from the birds is another factor to consider. Morrett had some thoughts on that topic, too.

“I used to sneak in so close to the birds that I would sometimes spook them. I’ve changed my tactics,” Morrett said. “I’ve been backing off more and have found that 100 to 200 yards away works well.”

“One more thing,” Morrett added. “Never give up on a gobbler that is talking back to you, no matter how far they are away. A lot of times it pays off.”

Walleye meeting

If you are interested in walleye fishing at Lake McConaughy, you can attend a public informational meeting March 29 at the Lake McConaughy visitor Center. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. If you cannot attend the meeting in person, you can participate via Zoom. Those attending in person can ask questions, be a part of discussion and give feedback.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission fisheries personnel will discuss fisheries research, changes in stocking and what they have learned from angler surveys. Recent meetings at the lake with anglers and concessionaires focused on the agency’s 2022 walleye plan for the lake. Part of that plan includes a nighttime creel survey for April and May to evaluate walleye fishing along the dam during the spawn period.

Part of the meeting will cover plans to stock 22 million recently hatched walleye in the North Platte River above the lake and in the river-lake interface. There also are plans to stock 1.5 million walleye that are 1.25- to 1.5-inches in length), and a small portion of those will be raised and stocked at a larger 2 to 2.5-inch size. These stockings will be evaluated to determine which size had most success.