Windham: Nebraska’s spring turkey season ends soon

The spring turkey season for Nebraska will wrap up Tuesday. For those of you who hunted during this season, I hope you had some great adventures! I had a very good season. You saw the story of my first hunt a couple weeks ago.

The landowners that granted me permission to hunt contacted me mid-week after that hunt. They told me that another big tom had been seen and that it appeared that the tom was moving in to fill the vacancy left by the gobbler I shot. That is exactly what happens in the wild.

There was one more interesting bit of information. They told me that the bird had a lot of white coloration in its feathers. That got my attention. My first thought was that this bird was a Merriam sub-species — not really rare in this region, but not often seen, either. I began planning another hunt.

Over the next week I talked with the landowners, both the husband and wife, and got almost daily reports on where they saw this bird. A pattern began to develop. Another observation of the wife’s just cracked me up. She told me that when the gobbler was in direct sunlight the white in its feathers stood out vividly, “He’s so bright,” she said. She named it, but it was what she named it that floored me.

Now in today’s world, everything seems to have racial overtones. Listen to any national evening news program and just count how many stories and how many times race or ethnicity comes up. It seems that, at a national level, we try to create division and not work to bring the various “sides” together. I was taught differently and try to look past all this negativity. I thought I’d poke some fun at this obsession the national media seems to have with ethnicity and make light of my own ethnicity as well. She nicknamed the gobbler Cracker. No pun intended, but that cracked me up.

On the day that I made it up for another hunt I scanned the countryside with my binoculars for quite a while. Almost without warning, the turkeys materialized out of the landscape. They were only about 200 yards away and moving toward me. I needed to move quickly.

Due to the lay of the land, I would not be able to see the turkeys for another 30 minutes, but I was ready. I had my shotgun aimed toward a spot where I thought the birds might appear. I slowly put my diaphragm call in my mouth and gave a few clucks. The gobbler thundered back even before I stopped calling. He was close.

I directed all my focus on where the sound came from. I called again and the gobbler answered right back. I could see him now moving through the tall grass. He was coming my way and he had four hens with him. The gobbler stepped out of the grass and into the sunlight. He was in full strut and was indeed bright. The white striations in his wings and along the edges of his tail feathers seem to jump out at me.

For several minutes there was a call and response conversation between me and the bird. The tom would move in one direction and get behind some brush so I didn’t have a clear shot. I’d call again and the tom would turn another direction, but was now in front of a couple hens. I did not want to hit more than one bird when I pulled the trigger. I called again and waited. Finally the gobbler moved a little closer and more to my left. He was away from the hens and I had a clear shot through the brush where I had camouflaged myself.

If you remember from my initial hunt, I used a vintage Parker double barrel. When I took my shot then I fired the right barrel. This time I purposely wanted to use the left barrel just to maintain the balance and harmony of my shotgun and the feng shui of the hunting universe. The left barrel worked just as well as the right barrel.

This gobbler was a tad bit closer than my first tom of the season. He was 23 yards away. Cracker weighed 20½ pounds, had a 9 inch beard and 1¼ inch spurs. This was a hunt to remember, for several reasons!

Memorial Day

Most people reading this column are in the middle of a three-day, Memorial Day weekend. Enjoy it, be safe but don’t lose sight of what Memorial Day really means.

First, give thanks for those who are working this holiday to keep you safe — all active duty military personnel who may be called upon at any moment to put their lives on the line. There are those that help keep us safe at home: law enforcement, fire fighters, EMT/paramedics, doctors, nurses and power plant operators — just some of the people working 24/7 and not getting a holiday. Thank you!

Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day because it was a time set aside to honor the nation’s dead from the Civil War by decorating their graves. It was first widely observed on May 30, 1868.

Waterloo, New York, was recognized by President Lyndon Johnson and both houses of Congress, as the birthplace of Memorial Day because the town decorated the graves of Civil War veterans as early as May 5, 1866.

This claim is contested by Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, which claims to have begun the practice of decorating soldier’s graves in 1864. Another source claims that two years after the Civil War, it was southern women in Columbus, Mississippi, who decorated the graves of both Confederate and Union soldiers.

Regardless of where the tradition began, it is a time to remember the veterans/heroes who have gone before us and protected this country. Say a prayer for them. Say a prayer also for all the men and women in uniform right now. God bless them and our country. They are there to protect us so that we can enjoy ourselves, the backyard barbeques, picnics and the long holiday weekend. And for those who understand, Semper Fi!