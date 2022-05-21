Windham: Nebraska’s spring turkey season is wrapping up

The spring turkey season closes at the end of the month, so if you haven’t bagged your gobbler, you are running out of time. Time to get into the field!

You will also need to adapt your tactics to hunt now. Gobblers have heard all kinds of calls and have seen about every type of decoy by now. You need to be a little creative and show that hesitant tom something he probably hasn’t seen yet. Here is a field proven decoy setup I use.

The majority of hens have been bred and are nesting in the grass. However, toms are still roaming around looking for any hen he hasn’t met up with yet. Gobblers are actively looking, but they tend to be quiet and slow to come into a call of a hen.

At this point in the season I put away most of my decoys, especially the big full strut gobblers. The dominant gobblers are primarily interested in finishing up their breeding time and don’t have the time to fight with another gobbler.

I’ve seen more gobblers walk away from a full strut decoy and stay out of range at this point in the season than come on in and challenge a decoy. The one exception to initiating the fighting instinct is to create the illusion that a younger jake is intruding on the Boss Gobbler’s territory.

To create this look, I take a hen decoy and set it directly on the ground. The primary decoy that I use is a foam model so it needs some weight in it to keep from blowing away. I use an edger brick I had left over from a yard project. A hen on the ground is the natural breeding position they assume when ready.

Next I set up a jake decoy on its elevated stake a foot or so away from the hen. To the dominant gobbler in the area, this looks like some young upstart is trying to mate with one of his hens. Nothing turns on the fighting mode in a tom faster than this.

Often the tom will charge in and violently attack the jake decoy. Many times I’ve seen the jake decoy ripped off the stake and ruthlessly pecked and spurred as the gobbler teaches the intruder a lesson. It is usually a fatal mistake for the gobbler and my hunt often ends at this point.

Another tip for this time in the season: Use heavier shot to gain a bit more range for your shot. Gobblers are very wary right now and instead of getting a 25-yard shot, the bird may hold up and stay out at 40 to 45 yards while he decides whether he is looking at or hearing a real hen. Heavier shot will carry a bit further and maintain more energy when it gets to a gobbler. Practice with the heavier shot to see how it patterns. You may need to change your choke, too — that’s why you need to practice.

Good luck with the rest of your turkey season.

Local shooting events

A summer shooting league, reminiscent of the Iron Man League from a few years back, will begin at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club Wednesday. The league will have additional shooting events on June 8, June 22 and July 6. The venues will consist of trap, double trap, wobble trap, skeet, wobble skeet and five stand. Cost is $21 per week. Shooting starts at 5 p.m.

Junior high/high school trap shooting will be start Saturday and continue on Wednesdays on June 8, June 22 and July 6 at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club. Cost is $60 for a program. The junior high program is 50 rocks per week at the 16 yard line. The high school program is 25 rocks per week at the 16 yard line and 25 rocks per week handicapped. Awards will be given.

If you would like additional information on either of these shooting events, contact Al Boggs at 308-539-4597.

Picnics

Want to create some family memories or just have a fun and relaxing meal? Go on an old-fashioned picnic. On the next nice day your family can get together, get outdoors with a planned meal. It can be on your patio, Cody Park or Lake Maloney. Find a comfortable shady spot, spread out a blanket on the ground — it is not a picnic if you’re sitting at a table — and enjoy a home prepared meal. Fast food will work, but the meal is somehow better if you have made it yourself.

You don’t need the traditional wicker basket you see in pictures of people picnicking in travel guides, you can pack your gear in a simple ice chest and carry it to your spot. Make a list and be sure to have your knives, forks, spoons, napkins or paper towels, cutting board or bottle opener if needed and bring a garbage bag for clean up when you are done — leave no trace.

I like to make summertime meals that are not susceptible to being spoiled in the heat by minimizing ingredients to rapid bacterial growth if they get warm, like mayonnaise. One of my favorites is the following pasta salad. It takes only a few minutes to make. This recipe will feed 4-5 people:

Ingredients:

3 cups elbow macaroni

1 cup chick peas

1 cup sliced green olives

8 to 10 multi-colored sweet peppers, cleaned and sliced

1 large tomato, chunked

1 cup zesty Italian dressing

Mix all the ingredients together and stir until well blended. Add some sea salt and black pepper to suit your taste. Pack in a sealable container and keep chilled until time to eat.