Windham: Nebraska's first ‘fall’ hunting seasons open Aug. 1

You know, when the temperatures are in the 90s and 100s, it may be difficult to consider squirrel hunting as a fall season, but it is. Nebraska’s squirrel season begins today and runs until Jan. 31, 2022. Squirrels may not be “big game” but they sure are fun to hunt. Our cow elk season also opens today, if you drew a tag.

Shooting hours for squirrels are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. I like to do my hunting early in the morning at the beginning of the season to beat the heat — and the mosquitoes. The daily bag limit is seven and you can have up to 28 in possession.

At this time of the year, squirrels are focusing on eating and storing away food for the winter. I do my scouting by searching out where the squirrels are feeding. Trees that have a mast crop or timber next to cornfields are good places to start looking.

I like to slowly stalk through the timber listening for squirrels. Squirrels make a surprising amount of noise, if you know what to listen for. They chatter a lot and their hopping around on the ground sounds like a much larger animal walking. Many a hunter has been startled by the sounds of a rogue squirrel bouncing through dry leaves. Why is it that the brain always equates this sound with a charging bear?