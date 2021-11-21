Windham: North Platte hunter triumphs over adversity to get elk

“Well, it was always a family deal,” Einspahr said. “We all got together the night before, you know, all the stories and all the plans. It was the excitement of locating the deer, the hunt. After the hunt, it was the re-telling of what happened and all those things just make it fun.

“The first year I went hunting is a memorable hunt for me. I went hunting with my brother and he let me use a .243.” Einspahr and her brother were sitting on the side of a canyon and saw a deer across the draw on the side of another hill. “I thought it was too far away, but my brother said, ‘Sis, you can do it. Just pull the trigger,’” She got that deer.

“It was a few days before we had to have our applications in I was talking to my son and husband and said I thought it would be a good idea if they put in for their permits,” Einspahr said. “My son said he thought I should put in for a permit too, but I didn’t know ... I wasn’t walking or getting around very good at the time.”

They convinced her to apply for a tag.

“I was at home one day and I got an email they said I had gotten my bull permit,” Einspahr said. “A little bit later, we got emails that my husband and so got cow permits.”

The question now was whether they had enough freezer space.