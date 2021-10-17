Windham: Now here is how to build a fire

If you have been a reader of my columns, it should be no surprise that I support Scouting. I never had the opportunity to be in Scouting myself, so maybe that’s why I try to help out with local Scouting activities. I got involved in an activity recently with Pack 293. Part of the adventure for the Scouts on that particular weekend was to learn how to build a fire and do it safely.
KamRyn Garaas is a 9 years old Webelos Scout, who has been involved in Scouting three years. I asked him to teach me how to build a fire.
“I’m going to make a lean-to fire,” Garaas told me. “You need little twigs, dry grass, dry leaves, dead pieces of bark, corn husks and maybe some toilet paper to start a fire.”
“First you need to find your fuel,” Garaas continued. “Next you need to stack up your tinder. Then you light your fire.”
Garaas made his fire “old school” by using a ferrous rod to make a spark and ignite some dryer lint he had collected from home. No matches or lighters for this Scout.
Garaas had chosen to use a lean-to fire because of the wind that day. This fire is built by laying up your tinder and initial sticks on the downwind side of a bigger log, a rock or against the side wall of a fire pit. He found a fire pit that worked great.
Next Garaas carefully laid in some dry pine needles and twigs where his fire would be. He laid down some twigs so they were over the tinder and covered that with some bigger sticks. Now came the critical part — actually starting the fire.
Garaas looked around the area and found a piece of bark roughly 2 inches by 4 inches in size. He sat some of his dryer lint on the bark and then put the end of his ferrous rod next to the lint. A flick of the wrist and sparks showered over the lint. On the second try the lint caught fire. He waited a couple of seconds to make sure the fire was going to stay lit and then he picked up the back and used it as a tray to move the burning lint to where he could drop it next to the tinder. It was only seconds and flame peaked out of the sticks and the campfire began to grow.
His campfire was done and burning well. It was time to talk about Scouts and why he liked to be part of Scouting activities.
“I like Scouts because we do fun activities,” said Garaas said. “I like fire making, but you always need to be supervised by an adult.”
“I like to make food and do the cooking,” Garaas added. “I like to make ‘hobo packs.’ I put in ground beef, potatoes, carrots, butter, salt, pepper and sausage. We made pancakes once. It was very good. And once we made Ziplock omelets. I like doing that, too.”
It took perhaps 10 minutes for this young scout to get a fire going. If it had been part of this assignment, I’m sure he could have cooked a meal over his campfire. Congratulations, KamRyn!
EHD status
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease outbreaks often occur in late summer and early fall, especially in years with drought-like conditions. Drought areas tend to be epicenters for EHD and the northeast part of Nebraska is in a severe drought situation. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor map, the area of northeast Nebraska in question has zones of moderate, severe and extreme Drought. Drought causes water sources to shrink, which creates warm, shallow and stagnant pockets of water creating ideal breeding habitat for the Culicoides gnat that transmit EHD.
Deer also congregate in these areas to find water, which helps the midges pass the disease between infected and healthy deer. EHD outbreaks can last until a frost that kills the midges. Deer with EHD often appear weak, lethargic and disoriented. Other signs of EHD in deer are ulcers in the mouth or on the tongue, swollen face, neck or eyelids. Deer with EHD often search for water to combat the high fever caused by the disease. EHD can be confirmed by testing blood and tissue samples from the spleen, but samples must be collected shortly after death.
I haven’t heard of any local cases of EHD in Lincoln or neighboring counties, but I’m getting reports of dead deer exhibiting signs of EHD in the northeast part of the state. A couple of the ranchers I’ve talked with tell me they come across dead deer a couple of times a week.
Fall walleye tactics
Don’t winterize your boats or put your fishing gear away yet. Walleyes are starting to move to deepwater structure as the water cools down. Around here, you need to look 15 to 20 feet deep, maybe 50 feet deep at Big Mac. A good sonar is almost a necessity. Start with trolling big crankbaits to cover as much water as possible to find the fish. Use bright, fluorescent colors like firetiger and chartreuse for stained water. Bomber 24A’s are a favorite of mine. I also troll Shad Raps, Thundersticks, big jointed Rapalas and Berkley Flicker Shad lures.
Once I find some walleye I will often switch to vertical jigging. A three-eighths-ounce Fuzz-E-Grub is good for shallower water or if the wind isn’t blowing. I’ll switch to a five-eighths-ounce Jumbo Fuzz-E-Grub to go deeper. I have a few Northland Tackle Deep-Vee Bucktail jigs that catch fish, too.
I also do a lot of experimenting with colors like white, black, chartreus, orange/yellow and glow colors. The fish will tell you what they prefer.
Enjoy the fall and what Nebraska has to offer! It is a great time of year.