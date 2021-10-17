Windham: Now here is how to build a fire

If you have been a reader of my columns, it should be no surprise that I support Scouting. I never had the opportunity to be in Scouting myself, so maybe that’s why I try to help out with local Scouting activities. I got involved in an activity recently with Pack 293. Part of the adventure for the Scouts on that particular weekend was to learn how to build a fire and do it safely.

KamRyn Garaas is a 9 years old Webelos Scout, who has been involved in Scouting three years. I asked him to teach me how to build a fire.

“I’m going to make a lean-to fire,” Garaas told me. “You need little twigs, dry grass, dry leaves, dead pieces of bark, corn husks and maybe some toilet paper to start a fire.”

“First you need to find your fuel,” Garaas continued. “Next you need to stack up your tinder. Then you light your fire.”

Garaas made his fire “old school” by using a ferrous rod to make a spark and ignite some dryer lint he had collected from home. No matches or lighters for this Scout.

Garaas had chosen to use a lean-to fire because of the wind that day. This fire is built by laying up your tinder and initial sticks on the downwind side of a bigger log, a rock or against the side wall of a fire pit. He found a fire pit that worked great.