Windham: Olympic shooter comes home to coach

Did you know that Mid-Plains Community College had a trap and skeet club? The college has had traditional collegiate sports like basketball and softball for years. A few years ago they added rodeo and now they have expanded into shooting sports. Heather Wright is the head coach and a very accomplished competitor in her own right. And then there is the new assistant coach, Ellie Schad.

Ellie Schad grew up in North Platte and learned to shoot trap and skeet at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Clun.

“I grew up around shooting; LCWGC was a second home. Any holiday, special event and even regular weekends, it was a family event,” Schad said. “Before I even started shooting I worked at the Gun Club, pulling, setting and filling machines when the club got their first automatic traps.

“One day in junior high school they made an announcement about a trap team for anyone interested. I was,” Schad continued. “That night, when my dad got home, he found me in his gun room. He asked me what I was doing and I told him I wanted to know which one was mine. He said which one is yours? I said yes, they announced a trap shooting team and I want to do it. So we started shouldering shotguns.

“I started my shooting career at the junior high level and never looked back. Dad and I had an agreement that when it wasn’t fun anymore, I didn’t have to do it, that still hasn’t happened,” Schad said with a smile. “I won many awards and was the first female to turn down a women’s trophy at the high school shoot because I had already won one of the “men’s” trophies and wanted more females to win trophies also.”

Schad competed through high school and discovered that there was collegiate shooting programs and the Junior Olympic program. She applied for the Junior Olympic program and went to her first Junior Olympic camp. She came home and enrolled at MPCC and went to the collegiate nationals, winning both women’s and men’s events. She began competing in registered American Trap Association events. Schad kept getting better and advancing. She was able to attend the Grand American event and participated in the Champion of Champions. During one satellite grands event in Salt Lake City, she saw something she wanted.

“I was looking at the trophies and they had a duck, I wanted that duck, I told dad that I wanted that duck,” Schad told me. “My dad told me that that particular trophy was for the high shooter for my yardage in handicap. That duck is still displayed in my home.”

In 1994, Schad and her father went to the Colorado State Skeet Shoot. There, they met Lloyd Woodhouse, the U.S. Olympic shooting coach. He remembered Schad from the Junior Olympic camp. Woodhouse told Schad’s father that he thought she had potential.

“He told me about the new Olympic double trap sport and asked if I would like to go to the Olympic Range and try it,” she said.

She fell in love with it, and moved to Colorado Springs to follow her Olympic dream. She continued to get better and was able to travel around the world shooting and became the alternate for the U.S. Olympic Team in the 1996 Olympic Games.

After the Olympics she joined USA Shooting as Woodhouse’s administrative assistant and continued to shoot. She became intimately involved with Junior Olympic shooting camps, became an international referee and worked with international events all over the county. Schad became the shooting program director for the Women’s Shooting Sports Foundation and worked with women from all over the county, teaching and training all shooting venues.

“I loved coaching the kids in the junior program and teaching women about my sport. When the Women’s Shooting Sports Foundation combined with the National Wild Turkey Foundations women’s program, I went back to work at USA Shooting as the Assistant Competitions Manager,” Schad said. “It allowed me to learn about running Olympic rifle and pistol matches, I already had shotgun under my belt. I was now traveling to even more places around the county and was running USA World Cup events. I was meeting even more shooters from other counties, making more friends, and learning about more cultures than most people can imagine.”

During all of this travel, Schad was able to do college online and received a bachelor’s degrees in business management and marketing. Unfortunately, Schad was in a vehicle accident and injuries to her back ended her Olympic career. She worked at several other jobs within the shooting industry, but eventually came back to North Platte.

Schad is not afraid of learning and trying new things. After retuning home she went to work for Union Pacific. She worked, learned and became the manager of yard operations. She was able to enroll in more courses online and earned her MBA. Like many employees of the UP, her position was eliminated with layoffs.

She worked with Great Plains Health as part of the Health Information Management Department. Back to online schooling, Schad earned a degree in health information management. Economics caused GPH to cut back on staffing for non-frontline staff. As fate would have it, Mike Lashley at Lashley Land and Recreational Brokers was looking for an operations manager. The job description fit her talents and abilities well. Schad was hired and went back to school to obtain her Real Estate License. How’s that for a resume?

“When I moved back to North Platte, I wanted to give back to the shotgun sports, especially in the programs that got me started,” Schad said. “After I started at Lashley Land, and only had one job, life slowed a little. I received a call about the new MPCC shooting club and was asked if I would like to get involved. When God sends you a sign, follow it. I said yes and now spend as much time as I can giving back to the sport I love.”

Brianna Strecker of McCook was Schad’s first student at the clinic held at the LCWGC last Saturday. I had a chance to talk with her after the event. Her mom, Nicole, works for MPCC in McCook, so she initially learned of this event.

“We worked on straightaway shots and how to follow your shot,” Brianna said. “We worked on my new stance.”

Strecker told me that she is left eye dominate, but shot right handed. It takes some practice to make that switch if you have ever tried shooting in a cross dominant mode for any length of time.

“I learned a lot and I’m getting comfortable with my new stance,” Brianna added. “My shooting ... it is a work in progress.”

“It is so nice to have something like this that is basically in our backyard,” said Brianna’s mother, Nicole. “We’ve looked around and there was nothing like this available until now. Our local 4-H club just started a shooting club, so we’re looking forward to that opportunity, but this is a rare opportunity.”

“I want to work with my 4-H club and improve my shooting,” Brianna said. “I want to come back and be a part of the next shooting clinic when it happens. It was really good and I learn a lot.”

“I will hopefully hold more clinics. I truly enjoy teaching new people about firearms and how safe they are and the fun when you hit a target,” Schad said. “Working with beginners to bring their game up by working on basics and getting intermediate shooters to break habits that won’t allow them to reach that next level and coaching high level shooters to tweak the small things to bring home the trophies that have been just out of reach.”

Congratulations, Ellie — and welcome home to North Platte. And good luck to the MPCC shooting sports program. I have no doubt that this program will be making news like the rodeo program has done in a very short time.