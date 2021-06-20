Windham: Ornate box turtles can be found in Lincoln Co.

Longevity and temperature-dependent sex determination are a couple reasons why it is illegal to own an Ornate Box Turtle as a pet. It takes quite a while for a female to get to sexual maturity. Taking a mature female out of the population can disrupt the breeding cycle and it takes a long time to replace her.

As stated above, most of the wild population is female so pulling a male out of the population and keeping it as a pet may not allow natural reproduction to take place in a given geographical area. Nature has designed things so that a single male turtle services many females. Don’t disrupt the cycle!

As fall approaches the Ornate Box Turtle will dig a burrow and hibernate underground, usually around October. These are shallow burrows, normally less than a foot deep. They burrow in at about the same time in the fall and come out within a few days of one another in the spring. They can survive freezing soil temperatures for many days. Turtles will remain in their burrows until April.

They are quite an interesting animal to study, but if you see one of these creatures, make your observations, take a picture and let it go on its way.

Not good news

This is not the best news if you are a waterfowler. Recently released numbers from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s 74th annual breeding duck survey indicate a below average breeding season for waterfowl. The main cause of the decline is lack of water. The 2021 May water index was down 80% from 2020, and nearly 68% below the 1948-2020 average in the state. I’ll keep you posted on this and what impact it may have on hunting this fall.