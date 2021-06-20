Windham: Ornate box turtles can be found in Lincoln Co.

Happy Nebraskaland Days — and try to stay cool.
Did you know that we have a near-threatened species of turtle crawling around in the hills near North Platte? We do — the ornate box turtle. It is one of two truly terrestrial turtles in Nebraska. The other is the three-toed or eastern box turtle. This turtle was first discovered in Nebraska in 1795, where “vast numbers” were found. That is not the case today.
Most people associate turtles with water, but this is not the case with this species. These turtle are well adapted to the short and tall grass prairie. Water is important for this turtle to regulate body temperature in hot weather and to replace body water after hibernation, but they do not spend large amounts of time in flowing or standing water.
The home range area of ornate box turtles varies a lot from study to study, from as small as 200 square yards to as large as a couple square miles. The large variability in home range size estimates can be affected by seasonal changes, body size and age, the presence of roads or other physical structures that impede movement.
The ornate box turtle often returns to the same area year after year. It is part of a cyclic lifestyle. It usually prefers the same habitat type as it was born in. Ornate box turtles were two times more likely to be found in the same sub-habitat type in which it was born and even more likely to be in a sub-habitat next to its original habitat. They do not seem to adapt well to changes in their environment.
I ran across a female in the hills south of town a few days ago. These turtles are on the move right now because it is their mating season. It was moving and that is probably why I was able to see it. This turtle was probably looking for a good place to dig her nest. I knew what I was looking at was a female turtle because adult males have vivid red borders around their eyes. Female’s eyes have a brown or yellow border to them. The turtle I found had a yellowish-tan border around its eyes.
Females dig a shallow hole in which to deposit their eggs. Eggs incubate in the ground and hatch from late July through August. Temperature and rainfall play vital roles in the success and sex of the hatchlings. Similar to many other turtles, ornate box turtles have temperature-dependent sex determination, that is, temperature of the nest during development determines sex of offspring. An incubation temperature of 84 degrees will produce almost 100% females, so it is felt that the majority of the wild population is female.
The ornate box turtle can be easily distinguished from other turtles in the region by its high-domed shell, called a carapace, and bright yellow lines, known as scutes, on top of its shell and on its belly plate, called a plastron. The plastron is hinged at front and rear. When an Ornate Box Turtle feels threatened it will often completely close up inside its shell. These turtles have distinctive non-webbed hind feet. Adults reach up to 5 inches in carapace length. Recently hatched juveniles are just over an inch in plastron length.
Young turtle have a hard life initially. They are preyed upon by crows, raptors, opossums, raccoons, skunks, snakes and even domestic cats and dogs. Young turtles have very little means of self-defense other than closing the shell. This only offers limited protection until they get old enough that their shell harden up and prevent predators from biting through it.
This species of turtle had an original home range that was east of the Rocky Mountains and in the open prairie. The range extended from southeastern Arizona to southern Illinois, north to South Dakota and south to Mexico. Loss of habitat is a big threat to the species and one of the reasons it is considered threatened. Road and highways pose a major threat to them as well.
Any time a new housing development is built on the outskirts of town, or any kind of business requiring a lot of ground is created, it displaces these turtles. Certain farming practices, particularly the spraying of insecticides, can harm this species. Ornate box turtles feed on a variety of insects so we often kill off a major food source for them. In addition to insects, they will eat carrion, crickets, grasshoppers, worms and plant material, especially fruits.
Like many other species of turtles, ornate box turtles mature late and live quite long, compared to other types of wildlife. One turtle was documented to be 37 years old. The age of an ornate box turtle can be estimated by counting growth rings. This is similar to estimating the age of a tree but for turtles, the “rings” are lines that form on part of the shell that are like scales and the longer a turtle lives, the more rings are formed.
Longevity and temperature-dependent sex determination are a couple reasons why it is illegal to own an Ornate Box Turtle as a pet. It takes quite a while for a female to get to sexual maturity. Taking a mature female out of the population can disrupt the breeding cycle and it takes a long time to replace her.
As stated above, most of the wild population is female so pulling a male out of the population and keeping it as a pet may not allow natural reproduction to take place in a given geographical area. Nature has designed things so that a single male turtle services many females. Don’t disrupt the cycle!
As fall approaches the Ornate Box Turtle will dig a burrow and hibernate underground, usually around October. These are shallow burrows, normally less than a foot deep. They burrow in at about the same time in the fall and come out within a few days of one another in the spring. They can survive freezing soil temperatures for many days. Turtles will remain in their burrows until April.
They are quite an interesting animal to study, but if you see one of these creatures, make your observations, take a picture and let it go on its way.
