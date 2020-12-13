Windham: Plenty of eagles to see in western Nebraska

Have you noticed that there are a few more bald eagles in the area? It is one of the cycles of nature we see here each winter. Eagles follow waterfowl on their annual migrations. When there are a lot of ducks and geese around, you will find eagles. The majority of these eagles are migrants, just like the ducks and geese. Eagles follow the waterfowl because they are a main food source. Winter is the best time to see eagles in the Cornhusker State.
In Nebraska, we see both bald eagles and golden eagles. A mature bald eagle is easy to identify with its white head and tail. Younger birds are more brown and mottled in appearance. They are often mistaken for golden eagles. One way to tell a golden eagle from an immature bald eagle is leg plumage.
A golden eagle’s legs are entirely covered with feathers; an immature bald eagle’s lower legs are bare. And when you see these birds in flight, a juvenile golden eagle will have white patches at the base of the primary wing feathers. It takes four years to acquire adult plumage. Golden eagles are part of the “true eagles” family and more widely distributed than any other eagle on Earth. They are also found in Europe, North Africa and Asia.
Did you know that not all eagles migrate? For example, many eagles in Florida do not migrate. Everything they need to survive is right where they are! At this time of the year, the majority of bald eagles in North America migrate south in the fall and follow waterfowl migrations to areas with sufficient food. In the process they cover vast distances.
Eagles that do migrate have complex travel patterns. Eagles ride columns of rising air called thermals. They will circle almost effortlessly in these thermals to high altitudes, and then they will glide long distances in the direction they want to migrate. This pattern occurs over and over until the eagle gets to where it wants to go.
While eagles do hunt and eat waterfowl, these birds also like fish and won’t miss an opportunity to grab a fish dinner. Eagles congregate along areas of open water. In our region, an easy place to see eagles is below the Hydro units at Lake Ogallala, Jeffery Lake and on the canal south of Lexington. Unfortunately the observation shelters at these locations are closed this year due to COVID-19. You can still stand on the bank at Lake Ogallala and see the eagles; it just may not be quite a comfortable on cold windy days.
In one of those odd facts of nature, adult bald eagles do not migrate with juveniles. Young birds migrate before their parents. They normally go to where their parents have gone the winter before, but biologists do not know how the young birds know when and where to travel.
Bald eagles are found throughout most of North America, from Alaska and Canada to northern Mexico. About half of the world’s 70,000 bald eagles live in Alaska. Combined with British Columbia’s population of about 20,000, the northwest coast of North America is by far their greatest stronghold for bald eagles. They flourish there in part because of the salmon. Dead or dying fish are an important food source for all bald eagles.
Before European settlers first sailed to America’s shores, bald eagles may have numbered half a million. They existed along the Atlantic from Labrador to the tip of south Florida, and along the Pacific from Baja California to Alaska. They inhabited every large river and concentration of lakes within North America. They congregated on the lower Hudson, and were extremely abundant along the coast of Maine. They nested in 45 of the lower 48 states. One researcher estimated an eagle nest for every mile of shore along Chesapeake Bay.
Over the next couple of hundred years, farming practices and the use of chemicals had a negative impact on the eagle population. Bald eagles were officially declared an endangered species in 1967 in all areas of the United States south of the 40th parallel, under a law that preceded the Endangered Species Act of 1973. Until 1995, the bald eagle had been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in 43 of the 48 lower states, and listed as threatened in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Washington and Oregon. In July 1995, the US Fish and Wildlife Service upgraded the status of bald eagles in the lower 48 states to “threatened.”
On June 28, 2007, the Interior Department took the American bald eagle off the Endangered Species List. The bald eagle is still protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The Bald Eagle Protection Act prohibits the take, transport, sale, barter, trade, import and export, and possession of eagles, making it illegal for anyone to collect eagles or eagle parts, nests or eggs without a permit. Native Americans are able to possess various parts of eagles that are traditional in their culture.
The eagle has always been a strong influence on the Native American cultures. Many tribes and nations revered the eagle for its power and hunting ability. The Comanche’s myth of eagle creation began when the young son of a chief died and was turned into the first eagle as an answer to his father’s prayers. The Comanche eagle dance celebrates this legend.
I hope you have a new appreciation of eagles the next time you see one. Keep an eye on the sky!
