Windham: Plenty of eagles to see in western Nebraska

Have you noticed that there are a few more bald eagles in the area? It is one of the cycles of nature we see here each winter. Eagles follow waterfowl on their annual migrations. When there are a lot of ducks and geese around, you will find eagles. The majority of these eagles are migrants, just like the ducks and geese. Eagles follow the waterfowl because they are a main food source. Winter is the best time to see eagles in the Cornhusker State.

In Nebraska, we see both bald eagles and golden eagles. A mature bald eagle is easy to identify with its white head and tail. Younger birds are more brown and mottled in appearance. They are often mistaken for golden eagles. One way to tell a golden eagle from an immature bald eagle is leg plumage.

A golden eagle’s legs are entirely covered with feathers; an immature bald eagle’s lower legs are bare. And when you see these birds in flight, a juvenile golden eagle will have white patches at the base of the primary wing feathers. It takes four years to acquire adult plumage. Golden eagles are part of the “true eagles” family and more widely distributed than any other eagle on Earth. They are also found in Europe, North Africa and Asia.