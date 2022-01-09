Windham: Remembering an old friend

It was maybe 10 years back when drones were just becoming part of the outdoors vernacular. There were cases of groups like PETA using drones to harass hunters. The town of Deer Trail, Colorado, tried to cash in on this and wanted to issue drone hunting permits for a small fee. I know a couple guys who sent off their money and now have an official drone hunting permit. I thought we needed to have an actual drone hunt here in North Platte, so I asked Kent Elmshauser to build a RC plane we could shoot down. Elmshauser is one of those people who can build anything.

The day finally came when we were ready to test our wing shooting skills against the drone. We met at Golden Point Ranch, east of town. Werkmeister, Rodney and Roger Aden of Gothenburg, Tom and Larry Golden and I discussed how we would do this. Elmshauser pointed out that we did not want to hit the main servos, radio receiver or battery, located in the forward part of the drone, if we wanted to shoot the drone down more than once. That meant we had to shoot only the rear fuselage and tail control surfaces of the plane. This would take a bit of precision shooting.