Windham: Remembering an old trick to catch fish

Mother Nature reminded us it is still winter, but with the warm up forecast for this coming week, the fishing bug is biting a lot of local anglers — me included. I was talking about fishing, particularly crappie fishing, with an avid angler a couple of days ago. The topic of finding and attracting fish came up and it brought back some memories of a lesson I learned from an old crappie fisherman I only remember as Willie. I met Willie many years ago in South Carolina. Willie fished the same few lakes for crappie almost every day and always caught fish. He was a wealth of knowledge and I wish I would have been able to spend more time with him and write down a lot of what he told me.

So you do you attract fish? With deer, elk, coyotes or waterfowl we can use calls, but I’ve looked through the Bass Pro spring catalog and I haven’t found a fish call, yet. I had a flashback. I remembered that the Ol’ Willie had told me that you attract crappie with a bait ball.

A bait ball is a swarm of minnows in a tight cluster. Biologists believe this phenomenon occurs when small fish bunch together in a tightly packed spherical formation. They think it is done for one of two reasons:

» A mass of small fish has a much bigger look to it and predator fish see it as one big fish and avoid it, or

» It is a last-ditch defensive measure adopted by small schooling fish when they are threatened by predators. You’ve probably seen these “balls” of bait fish in the water or on your sonar.

Like the old adage says, there is safety in numbers. It is hard for a predator fish to pick out a specific target in a swirling mass.

So how do you make a bait ball of minnows and keep it together in the water? That is when Willie showed me a large glass jar. His jar was big enough to hold a couple gallons of water. He filled the jar with water from the lake so it looked right. He added his minnows to the jar and put the lid on it. The lid had an eye hook attached so he could tie on a rope and lower it into the lake. Underwater, the clear jar almost disappeared and the minnows inside looked very much like a bait ball.

I called T.J. Harding at the Minnow Bucket and asked him if I could stop by and borrow some minnows and show him a crappie fishing trick. Harding was a little suspicious about me “borrowing” some minnows, but he agreed. I think he just wanted to see what kind of a weird idea I had to show him. When I got to the shop and explained what I wanted to do, Harding just shook his head. “I’ve never seen or heard of anything like that,” was all he said. I grinned — it’s not often I can show Harding something he doesn’t already know.

When you lower the jar of minnows into the water, any predator fish in the area sees it and can come closer to investigate. As crappie or bass come closer, thinking they are showing up to a feeding frenzy, you have a much better chance to catch them. I’ve actually seen crappie and bass hit my jar while trying to grab a minnow.

I do think a clear plastic jar would be better. I don’t want to leave any broken glass in a lake. Another thing I need to mention is that you need to make sure you have less than 100 minnows in the jar so as not to violate any state fishing laws. I have to thank T.J. for that reminder.

Thanks for the crappie fishing tip, Willie. I’m passing it on.

Day of Clays

MidwayUSA Foundation invites shotgunners to attend Day of Clays — Nebraska on April 10 in Tekamah. This will be a 100 target sporting clays tournament and is open to four-person squads. Every registration benefits the youth shooting program of the squad’s choice. Participants can also enjoy side games like Flurry Challenge and Long Bird. Registration for Day of Clays — Nebraska is open now along with a multi-prize sweepstakes. Every dollar doubles as a donation to the youth shooting program of the squad’s choice and will qualify to receive matching funds through MidwayUSA Foundation’s Matching Program.

“It’s a unique and exciting way for tournament participants to see the true impact of their dollars,” said MidwayUSA Foundation Relationship Manager, John Linquist. “Each registration grows a youth shooting program’s endowment and in turn, grows their annual cash grant that assists with crucial expenses like ammo, targets, travel, and more.”

Currently, there are over 2,800 youth shooting teams and 70 organizations that hold an endowment with MidwayUSA Foundation that can receive donations.

In addition to the sporting clays tournament and side games, MidwayUSA Foundation’s Day of Clays — Nebraska will offer a sweepstakes to award several top quality prizes, including a Browning BT99, Crosman Air Rifle, Browning X-Bolt Fiber Fusion, Absorbits Bone-Dri Dual Rifle Bag, Vortex products and more. Sweepstakes entries are just $20 and can be purchased online by anyone.

Every squad will be fed a lunch, get a sweepstakes entry for each shooter, and may attend a trick shooting exhibition by Trent Leichleiter. Winning squads will receive exclusive belt buckles. For more information, go to midwayusafoundation.org/day-of-clays-nebraska. If you would like to help sponsor the event, contact John Linquist at jlinquist@midwayusafoundation.org or 573-219-7688.

Bass’n Basics

Look at your watch. Did you set your watches/clocks forward last night, or have you been late for everything today?

If you have or know a young angler, you may still have time to get to Bass’n Basics at the D&N Event Center. The event is open to any youngster, age 5 to 13, who wants to know about fishing and it runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. This is the 44th year that the Lincoln County Bassmasters has hosted the event. There is no registration, just walk in the door — and it is free!