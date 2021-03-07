Windham: Sandhill cranes make their return to Nebraska

There may be some snow left on the ground, but not for long. John Walsh, KNOP-TV’s meteorologist, says we are in the meteorological spring of the year, and Sandhill cranes are returning to Nebraska. Their return is my official sign of spring, regardless of what Punxsutawney Phil predicted on Groundhog Day.
According to the fossil record, cranes have been coming to Nebraska for maybe 10 million years. Nature got it right with the cranes. They have been around since the Eocene Epoch, which ended 34 million years ago. They are among the world’s oldest living birds and one of the planet’s most successful life-forms, having outlasted millions of other species. The particularly successful Sandhill crane of North America has not changed appreciably in 10 million years.
Neolithic people in Turkey some 8,500 years ago imitated the dances of cranes as part of marriage rituals. Many societies say that cranes taught us to dance. Crane hieroglyphs were applied to the Temples of Karnak 4,000 years ago.
Sandhill cranes are also quite vocal. The unique call is amplified by its saxophone-shaped trachea, the windpipe in its long neck, and can carry a mile or more.
There are 15 species of cranes in the world. Two of these cranes are native to North America; the Sandhill crane and the Whooping crane. Sandhill cranes of North America are the most abundant crane species on Earth.
The annual migration of these birds is literally a world-class event, on par with the migration of Monarch butterflies, caribou in the arctic or wildebeests in Africa. Few places on earth see such a concentration of a single species in such a limited geographical area. In our case, Grand Island to Lake McConaughy along the Platte Rivers. Think about this: 80% of all the Sandhill cranes on the planet will be here in Nebraska.
Cranes have flown in from their wintering grounds in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Chihuahua, Mexico. They come here for one reason … for nourishment found in wet meadows and along the Platte. Protein from earthworms, snails and insects is critical for a successful nesting cycle.
In more modern times, the cranes have learned to feed on grains left over from last year’s harvest and consume hundreds of tons of corn from the valley floor. They can increase their total body weight by 20% or more during their spring stopover.
As dusk approaches, the cranes leave their feeding areas and fly back to their roosts for the night. Many of the birds will roost on sandbars in the rivers. These birds appear to stand haphazardly in the channels in random patterns. Actually the edges of their individual groups mark the boundaries of the sandbars. Just one more width of a bird and a crane would slide into deeper water. They use every available square foot of the submerged islands.
River roosts offer protection from predators. The deeper water around the sandbars acts as a moat, slowing down a hungry coyote or bobcat that might launch a sneak attack on roosting birds.
Not all cranes roost in the river. As has happened for many millennia before the North and South Platte Rivers ever came to be, cranes gather at night in large wet meadows. As long as they have a wide buffer zone between themselves and places that could conceal predators, the birds will rest.
Regardless of where the cranes settle in for the night, the roosts are never completely quiet. All night long the birds murmur, shift and flutter uneasily. I have seen flocks become uneasy due to nothing more than a cloud passing in front of the moon and causing a shadow to drift across the roosting cranes.
Crane watching is relatively easy if you follow a few simple rules:
» Only park where you can get off the road and not impede traffic.
» Stay in your vehicle. Cranes are not too concerned about letting vehicles approach them, but step outside and the birds may take flight.
» Do not disturb the birds and cause them to fly from their feeding areas or roosts. This can cause undue stress on the birds and should be avoided. Too much stress or a feeling of being unsafe will cause the birds to abandon the area.
Good binoculars or a spotting scope are essential. By simply staying in your vehicle you can get an up close look at the cranes with good optics. If photography is a hobby, this is a great time of the year. You’ll need a lens or zoom capability that will be in the 8-power to 20-power range to get the best photos. Many of today’s cell phones have cameras that can reach out with 10-power or more zoom ability.
COIVD-19 is still causing issues for crane watchers who want to see the birds.
They still have restrictions on the number of people they can assist to watch cranes, and some organizations are even closed for the crane’s migration.
Here in North Platte, Dusty Trails will be offering crane viewing tours. For more information, visit dustytrails.biz.
You can also check out other crane viewing options by contacting the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau at 308-532-4729.
Take a drive north and west of town and cruise the rural roads between Highway 30 and the South Platte River. You will see the cranes. Enjoy a great special of nature.