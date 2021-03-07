Windham: Sandhill cranes make their return to Nebraska

The annual migration of these birds is literally a world-class event, on par with the migration of Monarch butterflies, caribou in the arctic or wildebeests in Africa. Few places on earth see such a concentration of a single species in such a limited geographical area. In our case, Grand Island to Lake McConaughy along the Platte Rivers. Think about this: 80% of all the Sandhill cranes on the planet will be here in Nebraska.

Cranes have flown in from their wintering grounds in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Chihuahua, Mexico. They come here for one reason … for nourishment found in wet meadows and along the Platte. Protein from earthworms, snails and insects is critical for a successful nesting cycle.

In more modern times, the cranes have learned to feed on grains left over from last year’s harvest and consume hundreds of tons of corn from the valley floor. They can increase their total body weight by 20% or more during their spring stopover.